Volunteers recognized with Na Koa Awards

| October 28, 2016 | 0 Comments
Karyn Smith receives the Na Koa Lapel Pin recognizing her volunteer work from Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, senior commander, U.S. Hawaii Army. Those who received the lapel pin completed 300 hours of service since the awards were established in 2014.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS - The Na Koa Awards Ceremony quarterly honors volunteers who have completed various levels of service to the U.S. Army Hawaii community. Congratulations to the following recipients of the Na Koa Lapel Pin: Cheyenne Allan Joelle Clemmer Lani Ellis Alejandra Fernandez-Rubio Patty Gidden Spc. Isaiah Gray Melisa Irizarry Laura Jones Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Kopecky Christy Lara Karyn Smith Michelle Todsen Spc. Matthew Von Stetten Congratulations to the recipient of the Na Koa Bronze Award: Erin McNamara

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS – The Na Koa Awards Ceremony quarterly honors volunteers who have completed various levels of service to the U.S. Army Hawaii community. Congratulations to the following recipients of the Na Koa Lapel Pin:
Cheyenne Allan
Joelle Clemmer
Lani Ellis
Alejandra Fernandez-Rubio
Patty Gidden
Spc. Isaiah Gray
Melisa Irizarry
Laura Jones
Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Kopecky
Christy Lara
Karyn Smith
Michelle Todsen
Spc. Matthew Von Stetten
Congratulations to the recipient of the Na Koa Bronze Award:
Erin McNamara

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS - Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, senior commander, U.S. Army Hawaii, stands with the recipents of this quarter's Na Koa Awards held Oct. 25, 2016 at the Nehelani.

