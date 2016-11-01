ACS holds Halloween Spooktactular Open House

Army Community Service

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A huge, orange bowl of candy sat on a table at the Army Community Service (ACS) Halloween Spooktactular Open House, here, Oct. 26.

Upon arrival to the ACS Open House – and before the candy could be consumed – children were provided a picture of a corn field, which would serve as their “passport” as they moved through various stations throughout the building.

At each stop, the children were asked to color a paper pumpkin and then glue it to the “passport.”

After instructions were provided, the children immediately ran up to a table eyeing the inviting bowl of candy and then began coloring.

Family Advocacy Program (FAP) staff members cheered for the children as they completed their coloring, and, as promised, each one reached eagerly for their candy. Some children were even pleasantly overwhelmed with the variety of the candies at their fingertips.

The ACS Open House was underway.

“We had a fantastic community response to our Open House. Everyone was having a good time and really enjoyed the activities. It was a venue where we could provide useful information while allowing the kids to have fun,” said Dr. Hank Cashen, ACS acting chief.

Attracting approximately 300 people, “the intent of the FAP Open House – through guided “Trick-or-Treat” program tours and family friendly activities – was to educate Army families about the services ACS offers, as well as share Halloween safety tips for the upcoming holiday,” said Shealynn Evenson, event coordinator and FAP social service educator.

The Open House featured many ACS programs, including the New Parent Support Program (NPSP), Exceptional Family Members Program (EFMP), Military and Family Life Counselors (MFLC) and Victim Advocacy Program (VAP).

Other organizations represented at the event were the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES); ACS’ Employment Readiness Program (ERP); its Information, Referral and Relocation Program (IRRP); Financial Readiness Program (FRP); and Mobilization Deployment and Stability Support Operations (MDSSO).

Possibly the biggest highlight for the children was story time with “Mr. Incredible,” who read to more than 50 children in small groups throughout the afternoon. Children also enjoyed making Halloween picture frames, getting cool Halloween tattoos and creating ‘Trick-or-Treat’ bags as they traveled from table to table learning about various organizations.

To compliment the Open House’s Halloween theme, all attendees were able to make lasting memories by taking selfies at the Halloween photo booth.

“Both kids and parents alike especially enjoyed the Halloween-themed selfie booth. The attendees had the option of taking a photo with various props, such as a cool frame or funny glasses,” said Carolyn Bryant, FAP specialist.

FAP’s goal is to provide various resources and activities to the community through a variety of events and classes in order to promote the overall well-being of Soldiers and their families. The Halloween Spooktactular Open House did just that.

Upcoming Events

•ACS will host the Holiday Wonderland Open House, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

•In addition, The Financial Readiness Program will also host “Budgeting for the Holidays” classes on Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. These classes will teach individuals how to make a financial plan for the holidays, reduce overspending, understand and adapt to holiday stress and learn where to go for additional financial assistance.

•To learn more or to sign up for classes, call 655-4227 or visit www.himwr.com.

