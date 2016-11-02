DA Best Warrior Competition is over, so now what?

Staff Sgt. Thomas G. Collins

500th Military Intelligence Brigade Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Just over a month ago, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade’s Staff Sgt. Andrew P. Crump competed in the Department of the Army’s Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, 2016.

Supervised by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, the competitors there tested their knowledge and skills during urban warfare simulations, board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, and Warrior tasks and battle drills applicable to today’s operating environment.

The purpose of the competition was to identify the best enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer (NCO) in the Army.

Crump, a native of Kansas City, Kan., who serves as a signals intelligence analyst with Company A, 715th MI Battalion, was selected to represent U.S. Army Cyber Command in the competition.

To make it to the DA level competition, Crump first had to compete in and win several lower level competitions.

“Not only was he selected as the Brigade NCO of the Year, he was also selected as INSCOM and ARCYBR NCO of the Year,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Brian S. Cullen, senior enlisted adviser, 500th MI Bde.

To prepare for the rigors of competition, Crump took the challenge head on.

“I prepared for the competition by ensuring that I was maintaining a high level of physical fitness,” explained Crump. “Also, I did a lot of ruck marches and challenging physical activities outside of the gym and PRT (physical readiness training).”

According to Crump, even after all the preparation and time spent training, the DA Best Warrior Competition was harder than the other competitions.

“It was challenging,” said Crump, “much more so than previous competitions.”

His worst event, according to Crump, was the ruck march.

“The hardest event was the 12.5 mile ruck march with a 35-pound pack, plus water and weapon, in very hilly terrain, walking on mixed hardball and gravel,” explained Crump. “It rained heavily for the entirety of the ruck march increasing the already demanding event.”

Through the trials of the competition Crump persevered and represented his unit honorably.

“I feel that Staff Sgt. Crump did an outstanding job in not only representing the brigade, but all the MI Soldiers in the Army,” said Cullen. “The competition was tough, and he showed that MI Soldiers are able to compete at that level.”

The end of the competition was bittersweet for Crump.

“I was really disappointed. It was months of work and multiple levels of competition all culminating in an extremely tough competition that I didn’t win,” explained Crump. “It was hard to watch someone else win, knowing that he performed better than I did in the competition.”

Crump continued, “Although I didn’t win, the experience gained has proven immeasurable to developing me as a Soldier and leader.”

The competition behind him, Crump has set off to conquer his next set of challenges.

“Currently, I am studying to go to the Audie Murphy board,” he said. “I am also sponsoring a Soldier in my battalion to attend the 715th MI Battalion Soldier of the Year competition.”

In addition, Crump has been selected to attend the Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Rucker, Ala.

Command Sgt. Maj. Cullen defined Crump as an NCO of the highest caliber and that he has accomplished so much while maintaining the balance between the Army and his family.

“Staff Sgt. Crump has more than proven himself,” said Cullen. “The brigade could not be more proud of his accomplishments.”

Category: Leadership, News, Observances, Safety