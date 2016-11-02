News Briefs: Nov. 4, 2016

4 / Friday

FS Library — New computer furniture will be installed in the Fort Shafter Library, today, so computers will not be available for public use. Alternate libraries are Salt Lake Public, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Schofield’s Sgt. Yano library. All others services will remain open at FS Library.

National Native American Heritage Month — Observance began Nov. 1 to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of this country’s original inhabitants, explorers and settlers. Throughout the Army’s history, Native Americans have served valiantly and with distinction in times of peace and war, while also fighting for the right to be an equal part of the nation. Learn more; visit these sites:

Military Family Month — The Department of the Army also honors the commitment, sacrifices and contributions of families this month. Read more about Military Family Month at www.defense.gov/News/SpecialReports/1116_ familysupport?source=GovDelivery.

10 / Thursday

Water Outage — Will take place Nov. 10, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., to realign water line off Signal Road. Outage will affect users in Bldgs. 1507, X1508, X1509 and X1510.

Work will take place mostly in the parking lot and island off Signal Road; however, please use caution when driving by since heavy equipment and workers will be near the edge of the road.

Appropriate signs and barricades will be used to block off work area prior to start of work.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

15 / Tuesday

AFAP — Be an agent of change! The Army Family Action Plan will run

from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at the Nehelani, Schofield Barracks. Get more details about participating at www.himwr.com/acs.

16 / Wednesday

Education Fair — Do you want to get ahead? Want to increase your chances of success? Plan to attend the Education Fair at the Schofield Barracks Education Center, Bldg. 560, Yano Hall, 2nd Floor, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

19 / Saturday

“Beyond Boots” — Women veterans are encouraged to attend this Hawaii Women Veterans Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Readiness Center, which is Bldg. 29 in Kalaeloa (formerly Barbers Point Naval Air Station).

Get more details from the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. Call (808) 433-0477. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-the-date-hawaii-women-veterans -conference-2016-beyond-boots-tickets-26365686478.

