Simple things help support veterans

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11th, just around the corner.

This holiday makes for a great time to acknowledge and say thank you to those who have served in our military protecting our nation.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 19 million veterans are in the United States.

Veterans have left or retired from the military, they work hard every day, and many are still in need of your support. The good news for those who want to give back is there are many simple ways to support veterans across the country.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve our gratitude and support every day. I find that, especially around Veterans Day, there are people looking for ways to help assist with the needs of our nations’ veterans,” explained Nicole Motsek, the executive director of the EOD Warrior Foundation. “Veterans are always thankful for support from their communities, and appreciate that there are people who want to assist them.”

Here are some simple ways you can help support veterans:

Say thank you. It’s one of the easiest things to do. It’s free, and often it’s overlooked. Thanking a veteran for his or her service is one of the best ways you can show support and care to them, but don’t just make it a simple thank you. Use your thank you to start a conversation around their service.

It’s one of the easiest things to do. It’s free, and often it’s overlooked. Thanking a veteran for his or her service is one of the best ways you can show support and care to them, but don’t just make it a simple thank you. Use your thank you to start a conversation around their service. Pick up the tab. If you see veterans having breakfast in a diner or ordering a donut at the bakery, why not pick up the tab for them. This simple gesture goes a long way toward putting a smile on their face and pep in their step.

If you see veterans having breakfast in a diner or ordering a donut at the bakery, why not pick up the tab for them. This simple gesture goes a long way toward putting a smile on their face and pep in their step. Run or bike. There are many running, walking and biking events around the nation each year that benefit veterans. Whether running a 5K or some other event, you can do something you enjoy while also helping veterans. Exercise and positive relationships are two very healthy ways to live our lives.

Host a fundraiser. Those who like to help raise funds for veteran charities can host events like garage sales, car washes or bake sales.

Those who like to help raise funds for veteran charities can host events like garage sales, car washes or bake sales. Provide jobs. Veterans make great employees. Helping to provide military veterans with second careers is a win-win situation for both the veteran and the employer.

Veterans make great employees. Helping to provide military veterans with second careers is a win-win situation for both the veteran and the employer. Patronize their business. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 9 percent of all businesses in the country are owned and operated by veterans. Seek out those places of business and show your support.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 9 percent of all businesses in the country are owned and operated by veterans. Seek out those places of business and show your support. Volunteer. There are many volunteer opportunities with veterans’ charities, and all charities appreciate your or much-needed services Volunteering is good for the charity and makes you, the volunteer, feel good.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the EOD family by providing emergency financial relief, scholarship opportunities, physical, social and emotional support. It serves active duty and veteran wounded, injured or ill EOD warriors, and families of wounded and fallen EOD warriors.

To learn more about the EOD Warrior Foundation, or see their fundraising events calendar, visit their site at www.eodwarriorfoundation.org.

