Traffic Report: Nov. 4, 2016

7 / Monday

Kolekole Avenue — Lane closures will be in and outbound on Schofield’s Kolekole Avenue, between Devol Street and the Post Office, for Quad B barracks renovation project. Construction will be in two phases from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., finally ending Dec. 23.

8 / Tuesday

Parking Lot Closure #1 — Bldg. 2096 on Schofield Barracks will get a partial parking lot closure to replace a chiller from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The area in front of the chiller will be blocked off for crane activities. No cars will be allowed to pass, and cars will not be allowed to exit or enter parking stalls in the affected area.

15 / Tuesday

Parking Lot Closure #2 — A partial parking lot closure takes place Nov. 15 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. near Schofield’s Bldg. 500 to replace a chiller. Eight parking stalls in front of the chiller will be blocked off for forklift activities. No cars will be allowed to park in the affected area.

Ongoing

Airdrome Road — David Boland, Inc. and Keeno Farms continue one-lane road closures along Airdrome Road from the sewage treatment plant to the flight simulator for the installation of a new sanitary sewer lines, until Dec. 31, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., weekdays.

Schofield Road Closure — A road closure, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Waianae Ave (South Corridor) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street to resurface road and landscape work related to the Quad B barracks renovation.

Waianae (North) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street will be designated for two-way traffic during this closure. Phases should conclude Dec. 9. The existing traffic flow will be restored to the original configuration during nonworking hours.

Wisser — Road closures, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., until Nov. 18, at Shafter’s Wisser Road between 7th Street and Arsenal Road for installation of a new water main line. The adjacent parking lot will be accessible by means of the driveway entrance next to Bldg. 525.

Westbound traffic from Simpson Street and Patch Gate headed toward Funston Road will be detoured through Arsenal Road. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road and 7th Street headed toward the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Pierce Street and Arsenal Road.

7th & Arty Hill — Intermittent lane closures for a trenching project for electrical utility work at the intersection of Shafter’s 7th Street and Artillery Hill Road continue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., until Nov. 23.

Residents will receive advance notice if their driveways will be blocked. Access open to Island Palm Communities office.

Back Door — Customers requiring services at the Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, must enter from the back of the building through the lanai walkway due to construction and landscaping projects. Access will be constricted until the end of November.

All human resources, finance, transportation and replacement detachment services remain available during normal duty hours.



