Army civilian employees honored on Mighty Mo

Christine Cabalo

Staff Writer

HONOLULU — More than 55 Army civilians were honored for keeping U.S. Army Hawaii running smoothly during the Employee Recognition Program Awards Ceremony held Nov. 1 at the USS Missouri, here.

The annual ceremony honors civilian employees for their years of federal service, individual actions and group achievements to improve the community.

“Everyone here has a good attitude, always setting high marks that are set each day,” said Col. Stephen Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii. “Your efforts are being noticed by your peers, the Soldiers and their families.”

Many recipients were honored for completing their jobs under high pressure with reduced resources as the Army continues restructuring.

Several members of the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) received awards for improvement projects, including the removal of 11.61 tons of trash from Mokuleia Army Beach in Waialua earlier this year.

Also honored for her individual effort was Kathleen Ramsden, who took on museum directing duties for both Tropic Lighting Museum at Schofield Barracks and the U.S. Army Museum in Honolulu. She received the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service.

During the ceremony, Marlene Oda received a Certificate of Appreciation for her work taking on the additional duties of the Family Advocacy Program budget administrator and government purchase cardholder. Oda, who is already a FAP specialist, said the award was recognition of all her team’s work to meet the mission with a reduced fiscal budget.

“It’s challenging, at times, but we prioritized things,” Oda said. “We have a good team, and they helped prepare. When we did purchasing, they helped by already finding three vendors, so each item was the best value.”

Oda said she also has a billing official to oversee her work, but much of it is for training for her staff.

“For the job we do, we need continuing education, and that requires lots of different paperwork, working with the contracting office,” Oda said. “The paperwork needs legal receipts to ensure our money is spent properly, and we can ensure we get the items we need to keep us going.”

The continued effort and contagious good feeling at work has impressed and inspired Dawson.

“I think, when the proverbial plant with buds is watered and nurtured, there comes out more goodness and more greatness,” he said.

Also included in the individual awards was the work of Rod Oshiro, who was named the Business Executive of the Year in the Pacific by Lt. Gen. Kenneth R. Dahl, commander of U.S. Army Installation Management Command. Oshiro also won excellence awards in 2009 for being selected the best manager or supervisor as engineering chief for DPW.

Dawson concluded the event by saying how much he appreciates civilian employees creating a family environment for the comfort of Soldiers and their families.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be your commander,” Dawson said. “This is the most family oriented command I’ve been in.”

After the ceremony, awardees were treated to a free tour of the USS Missouri.

Category: Leadership, News, Observances