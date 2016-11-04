Exchange offers Veterans Day ‘thank you’ savings

Army & Air Force

Exchange Service

Public Affairs

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending a special thanks to military families this Veterans Day by slashing prices on the holiday season’s hottest gift items.

Starting Nov. 11, the Exchange will offer exclusive savings on select TVs, apparel, handbags, appliances and computers.

Prices are effective through Nov. 17, while supplies last.

Shoppers seeking high-demand, deep-discount products are encouraged to arrive early, 8 a.m., on Nov. 11 to ensure their place in line for the hottest holiday items.

Early Black Friday

“The Exchange deeply values the selfless contribution of our nation’s veterans,” said retired Army Col. Thomas Ockenfels, the Exchange’s director of staff. “Bringing Black Friday-caliber deals to military families on Veterans Day is just another way for us to honor the sacrifices of those who give so much to protect our country.”

Veterans Day shoppers will also receive “bounce back coupons” on Nov. 11 and 12, offering cash discounts on in-store purchases made Nov. 15 through 19.

Additionally, Military Star cardholders will earn double points Nov. 11. Plus, the Exchange will offer several food court, mall and Express deals on Veterans Day:

•15 percent off any food purchase using a Military Star card;

•Free gourmet fries with any sub and drink at Charleys Grilled Subs;

•Free tall, hot brewed coffee for veterans, active duty and spouses from the Express and Exchange restaurants; and

•$10 off any concession or kiosk purchase of $25 or more with a Military Star card.

Popeyes special

Nov. 10, all Exchange Popeyes locations will offer an eight-piece mixed bone-in chicken or eight-piece tenders meal for $5.99 in the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Alaska.

Veterans Day sale items will also be available at shopmyexchange.com starting Nov. 11.

Shoppers can get a sneak peek of items and pricing starting Nov. 4 by logging on to shopmyexchange.com, downloading the Exchange EXTRA mobile app or picking up the Veterans Day Sale flyer at their local Exchange.

One hundred percent of Exchange dividends go to military quality of life programs. The Exchange has contributed $2.4 billion of its earnings to such programs over the past 10 years.

Category: Community