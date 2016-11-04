Footsteps in Faith: Yes, find divine presence through riding a wave

Chaplain (Maj.) John Grauer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — In an article entitled the “Origins of Surfing,” Captain James Cook describes how a Tahitian caught waves with his outrigger canoe just for the fun of it.

He said, “I saw a man paddling in a small canoe, so quickly, and looking about him with such eagerness of each side. He then sat motionless and was carried along at the same swift rate as the wave, till it landed him upon the beach.”

There is a certain sense of the “awe” about being situated in the warm tropical waters off Oahu waiting for a wave. I mean any kind of wave.

Some people would say that surfing is a sport; others contend it’s a religion. Perhaps, they are both accurate.

Surfing has this mystical side to it, and I think it has something to do with the beauty of nature while sitting in the middle of the ocean on a board.

Tom Blake, a legend in the surfing community, who died in 1994, contributed much to the debate of surfing and religion. In his writing, “The Voice of the Wave,” Blake came to the conclusion of spirituality by studying the sport’s cultural roots in ancient Polynesia. He often looked at the belief in God and nature as being equal.

Within the context of Psalm 24:1-2. God claims earth and everything in it. God claims the world and all who live on it. He built it on ocean foundations, laid it out on river girders.

One of the most prominent themes in the Bible is God as creator of heaven and earth.

For some people, this equation might resonate with a surfer who comes from a traditional religious background, such as a Protestant and/or Catholic who believe the sport of surfing supplements their activity as more than a sport, but an avenue to experience God in a deeper way.

Christian Mondor, a 91-year Catholic priest, bought himself a surfboard for his 70th birthday, having never surfed before. Now, in his late 90s, Mondor’s community in Huntington Beach, Calif., refer to him as “The Surfing Priest.”

The Diocese that Mondor serves looked at this surfing activity as a way to reach out to those who surf, swim and have a love for the water. Today, over 2,000 people attend the Blessing of the Wave’s ceremony that brings people of many faiths and traditions together.

Water is one of the great images of life. For a person of faith, water means purity; it can also mean cleansing. It’s a symbol of God’s presence.

Water, as a “symbol of God’s presence,” is perhaps never more acutely felt than from a board in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by waves. It is from that place of stillness that the spiritual core of surfing arises.

Surfing has a spiritual side. It’s a time of meditation, before each set of waves. There is a time to be thankful and know that God is near me. In the middle of the ocean, when I am sitting on a board, I can sense God, and that is an “awe” experience.

(Editor’s note: Grauer is the Operations and Training chaplain.)

