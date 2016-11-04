Guard’s newest unit gets Black Hawk helicopters

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson

State of Hawaii, Department of Defense

Public Affairs

KALAELOA — The Hawaii Army National Guard’s newest unit has received three HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

The Black Hawks were offloaded from a C-17 at the airfield, here, Oct. 28.

They will be assembled on-site and operate out of Wheeler Army Airfield until their new facility at Kalaeloa is completed.

Detachment 1, Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment is an aeromedical evacuation unit, and it’s in the process of filling its ranks. The detachment’s mission is to provide MEDEVAC support to military entities.

The unit has about 30 Soldiers, mostly drill status or part-time forces. The unit will not provide full-time support to civil authorities, but when fully staffed, it may supplement.

This unit is one of the most requested types of units to deploy, with their specialty of MEDEVAC being in high demand abroad.

The new Black Hawk models have a couple of features that differentiate them from the HIARNG’s current UH-60M Black Hawks. These HH-60M have an external hoist, a Forward Looking Infrared Radar (FLIR) and the capability to carry six litter patients or six ambulatory (or three of each patients) within its MEDEVAC cabin configuration. The four-person crew is made up of two pilots, one crew chief and one flight medic.

It will initially operate from WAAF, Army Aviation Support Facility #1, until administrative requirements are completed. The new unit will then operate from the nearly completed Army Aviation Support Facility located at Kalaeloa.

The Kalaeloa AASF cost $32.6 million and is being built by Watts Constructors, LLC. The estimated completion date is November 2016.

The Kalaeloa AASF will encompass almost 67,000 square feet and will have a large hangar to support aircraft, as well as an administrative area for classrooms, restrooms, conference rooms and offices

Video

See video of the HH-60M offloading at https://www.dropbox.com/s/6gmw4jq848ogvti/161026-Z-IX631-broll-h-264-10MPS.mov?dl=0.

