Leadership Challenge

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Sgt. 1st. Class John Paul Jones, Hawaii Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Non-Commissioned Officer, mentors Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School students while navigating as a team through an obstacle course at the Schofield Barracks Leadership Reaction Course. The LRC is an obstacle course that challenges the mental and physical strengths of all participants while teaching teams to work together to navigate through each obstacle. Since 2012, the Hawaii Army National Guard has collaborated with President Theodore Roosevelt High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Kawananakoa Middle School faculty to host this event. (U.S. Army National Guard PhotoS By Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)
With the guidance of Staff Sgt. Kiley Neves, Hawaii Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention drill sergeant, students of Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School navigate as a team through an obstacle course at the Schofield Barracks Leadership Reaction Course on Oct. 28.
Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School students navigate as a team through an obstacle course at the Schofield Barracks Leadership Reaction Course.
