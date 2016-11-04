Lightning Forge 17 tests Warrior Brigades abilities

Sgt. Ian Morales

25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — During Lightning Forge 17, units from 2nd Brigade Combat Team (2BCT) field-tested their equipment and tactics by participating in a home station culminating training event that prepares Soldiers, their unit and their families for future deployments and combat readiness.

The exercise validates the Warrior Brigade’s company and troop commanders’ ability to deploy, fight and win in any combat environment.

Col. Anthony Lugo, 2BCT commander, said he was pleased with the morale of the troops and expects to see the same enthusiasm during an actual deployment.

“Lightning Forge allows us to train our staff and commanders how to operate in a complex environment,” Lugo said. “After the exercise is over, Soldiers of the Warrior Brigade will have an opportunity to decompress from three to four months of rigorous training and spend time with their families and friends prior to heading out to the Joint Readiness Training Center.”

Adapting to the ever-changing battlefield, Soldiers of the 1-27th Infantry Regiment conducted squad level exercises that included a simulated chemical attack, which required the Soldiers to don their protective masks and then continue to fight the enemy.

One situation demonstrated 1-21st Inf. Regt.’s ability to quickly seize and hold an objective at Kahuku Training Area by attacking a strategic town and clearing it of hostile forces.

“I have learned the complexities involved with assaulting and seizing a fortified compound held by a trained combined arms enemy force,” said Spc. Tyler Parker, an infantryman with the 1-21st Inf. Regt. “We also had to remain flexible. For example, all levels of leadership in the platoon had to perform a ‘one-up’ drill when the platoon sergeant and platoon leader were taken out of action during the assault.”

The entire exercise required the full spectrum of combat units and their cohesion during multi-phased scenarios. This included the use of different weapons systems and tactics to solve mission challenges presented to the troops, sometimes without warning.

“Lightning Forge is one of the most demanding home station training exercises,” said Lt. Col. Jabari Miller, 2-14th Cavalry commander. “It stresses all the warfighting functions and has diversified terrain. It is realistic training.”

The exercise supports the 25th Inf. Div.’s mission to conduct continuous persistent engagement with its regional partners to shape the environment and conflict across the Pacific operational environment.

