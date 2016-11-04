PISCES gets spotlight on PTA

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — Rodrigo Romo, program manager for the Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems (PISCES), visits, here, Oct. 27. He brought along some equipment, including a trailer, generator and laptop, and a production crew from Discovery Channel Canada. Romo said, their purpose was to “evaluate the PISCES Rover Helelani’s surveying and mapping capabilities of a lunar analog site for future projects.”
The PISCES Rover Helelani is designed to handle a lunar landscape, and the closest terrestrial terrain happens to be at PTA. After deploying to the test area and setting up the Control Station, Romo and his team conducted rover operations as the Discovery Channel team captured video.
POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — Pictured are Mike MacClymont, Discovery Channel Canada, audio; Chelsea Blazer, Disc Channel Canada, producer; Rodrigo Romo, PISCES, program manager; Chris Yoakum, PISCES, PIO; and Ross Macintosh, Disc Channel Canada, camera.
