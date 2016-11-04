Second Saturday: Chinatown street fair spotlights art, culture



Story and photos by

Christine Cabalo

Staff Writer

HONOLULU — Take a trip to the creative side every second Saturday for Discover Art in Chinatown.

This monthly fair offers a revolving cast of artists the chance to share their skills, while the public can find unique gifts, learn about art and relax with fun free activities for any age.

“It’s a great family day,” said Karen Kim, who makes handmade ceramic pots for her business called Pot Me Up. “It’s wonderful to have something to bring the children to for free. They can experience art, and it’s especially great because they might not be getting much art in school.”

Special events

Like for First Fridays, the Chinatown galleries have special events for the crowds of art lovers. The daytime event features live performances in addition to extended hours for the galleries. Artists also set up along the street, featuring their latest works or start crafting their next masterpieces.

The public is also welcome to create their own art to take home during guided activities from the Creative Art Experience and the Hawaii State Art Museum (HiSAM).

For October, HiSAM invited crowds to make art – like the famed artist Henri Matisse did in the later part of his life. When he could no longer paint, he began to make cutouts and collages to “paint with scissors.”

The activity was a natural fit for what the museum wants to offer on second Saturdays, said Susan Hogan, the museum educator at HiSAM.

“Activities need to be accessible for all ages,” she said. “(It should) be simple, with a minimum of explanation or teaching, but bringing out a maximum of creativity.”

All the activities and exhibits are within walking distance from each other. Since it’s held during the day, it also means nearby markets, restaurants and boutiques are also open.

“This is the second time we’ve come,” said Willy Ridep, with Honolulu Woodturners. “We see a lot of people coming through. Chinatown is a popular place to come to on weekends for the shops.”

In addition to learning about art, the monthly fair encourages social interaction between adults and children. Among the regular offerings are free ukulele lessons from Terry Koyama and games offered at the Louis Pohl Gallery.

Queen Lilioukalani Children’s Center staff also brought in the fun by teaching people about the native Hawaiian game, konane. Two players, using white and black stones, attempt to capture the most pieces or be the last player to make a legal move. A board and take home instructions were available at the gallery.

The gallery is also the site where Charlie Chong teaches free lessons for the Hawaii version of hanafuda. Chong describes how to play the game and the history behind the colorful artistic cards that originally came from Japan.

Since he’s recently rediscovered a love for the game, Chong has also helped design a new set of hanafuda cards featuring Hawaiian names and themes.

“It’s an easy game to start and then can get complex if you want a challenge,” he said. “Kids love it. They love the pictures and are quick to catch on.”

Chong and other participating artists have said the second Saturday event is something that they want to support because they gain exposure and assist in making the neighborhood an artful, unique place.

Ridep said he’s glad to be a part of the event as the section of town has evolved.

“There are lots of places to visit to shop and eat now,” Ridep said. “It’s a better Chinatown than I knew 30 years ago.”

DiscoverArt! in Chinatown

Every second Saturday of the month, art galleries in Chinatown host special events and artists displaying their works.

Check out next week’s schedule from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.:

-Hawaii State Art Museum will be closed due to building renovations but back in December.

-Several galleries will be open including the Arts at Marks Garage, Louis Pohl Gallery and Pegge Hopper Gallery.

-Louis Pohl Gallery will be hosting lessons for how to play hanafuda during the event.

-Various musicians and dancers will be performing at the Arts at Marks

Garage’s front lawn at 1159 Nuuanu Ave. The Creative Arts Experience will also be hosting activities and live art displays.

-South Pauahi Street from Nuuanu Avenue to Bethel Street will be blocked in for several artist displays and vendors.

For details see the upcoming events at www.artsatmarks.com/calendar/.

