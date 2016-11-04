Sunset ceremony to honor veterans at Battleship Missouri

Battleship Missouri Memorial

News Release

PEARL HARBOR — On Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day observances around the world will culminate with a special sunset ceremony held onboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor.

This year’s ceremony, held on the battleship’s historic fantail, will honor those who have served our country with valor and heroism, and pay special tribute to the Filipino veterans of World War II.

In 1941, when the United States needed allies during the war, more than 250,000 Filipino soldiers volunteered to fight alongside American Soldiers without hesitation.

“During history’s most devastating war, young Filipino soldiers volunteered to fight valiantly under the American flag to defeat the threat of tyranny and fascism,” said Michael Carr, president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association.

“These veterans were an integral part of the United States Armed Forces, and we as a nation are forever indebted to them for their bravery and loyalty,” he said. “We are deeply honored to recognize these heroes this Veterans Day for all they have sacrificed.”

U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono will deliver the keynote address.

Hirono is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and she is a champion for legislation that supports the recognition, family reunification and compensation of Filipino veterans.

Attendance to the ceremony is free and open to the public.

Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 7 million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history.

Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and then ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission, which includes a choice of an optional tour, is $27 per adult and $13 per child (4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available.

For information or reservations, call (toll-free) 1-877-644-4896 or visit USSMissouri.org.

Category: Leadership, News, Observances, Veterans