USACE-HD projects in full swing

| November 4, 2016 | 0 Comments
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Commander Col. Stephen E. Dawson and USAG-HI CSM Lisa Piette-Edwards visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Combat Aviation Brigade Phase 2 and Phase 1 projects sites at Wheeler Army Airfield (and later the Bldg. 112 renovation project on Palm Circle at Fort Shafter). The Army Garrison leadership was escorted and provided familiarization briefs by Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. James D. Hoyman, senior Corps engineers and project managers. Here, Project Engineer Arnold Gelacio briefs the garrison leadership about the new airfield fuel system and piping configuration. Listening at right is Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Hoyman. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu District Public Affairs)

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Commander Col. Stephen E. Dawson (second from left( and USAG-HI CSM Lisa Piette-Edwards (left, front) visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Combat Aviation Brigade Phase 2 and Phase 1 projects sites , here (and later the Bldg. 112 renovation project on Palm Circle at Fort Shafter). The Army Garrison leadership was escorted and provided familiarization briefs by Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. James D. Hoyman (right), senior Corps engineers and project managers. Above, Project Engineer Arnold Gelacio briefs the garrison leadership about the new airfield fuel system and piping configuration, as Hoyman listens. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu District Public Affairs)

 

The leadership gets more briefings. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu DIstrict Public Affairs)

The leadership gets more briefings. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu DIstrict Public Affairs)

 

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Directorate of Public Works Historian Ken Hays explains to Col. Dawson (second from right) about the historical significance of a burned section of lanai roofing on the 109-year-old building that Hays suspects may have been remnants of the attack of Pearl Harbor in 1941. Listening (third from right) is Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Hoyman. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu District Public Affairs)

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Directorate of Public Works Historian Ken Hays (left, front) explains to Col. Stephen Dawson (third from right) about the historical significance of a burned section of lanai roofing on the 109-year-old building that Hays suspects may have been remnants of the attack of Pearl Harbor in 1941.  (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu District Public Affairs)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Leadership, News, Safety

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos