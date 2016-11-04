USACE-HD projects in full swing

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Commander Col. Stephen E. Dawson (second from left( and USAG-HI CSM Lisa Piette-Edwards (left, front) visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Combat Aviation Brigade Phase 2 and Phase 1 projects sites , here (and later the Bldg. 112 renovation project on Palm Circle at Fort Shafter). The Army Garrison leadership was escorted and provided familiarization briefs by Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. James D. Hoyman (right), senior Corps engineers and project managers. Above, Project Engineer Arnold Gelacio briefs the garrison leadership about the new airfield fuel system and piping configuration, as Hoyman listens. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu District Public Affairs)
The leadership gets more briefings. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu DIstrict Public Affairs)
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Directorate of Public Works Historian Ken Hays (left, front) explains to Col. Stephen Dawson (third from right) about the historical significance of a burned section of lanai roofing on the 109-year-old building that Hays suspects may have been remnants of the attack of Pearl Harbor in 1941. (Photo by Dino W. Buchanan, USACE-Honolulu District Public Affairs)
Tags: 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, construction, contracts, Fort Shafter, Pearl Harbor attack, renovation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Honolulu District (USACE-HD), U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, Wheeler Army Airfield
Category: Leadership, News, Safety