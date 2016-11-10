Community Calendar



11 / Friday

Wet ‘n’ Wild — Service members and veterans can enjoy Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii’s adventurous water park in Kapolei on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, for special admission. Visit wetnwildhawaii.com.

Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony — Battleship Missouri Memorial honors Filipino veterans of World War II with a 4:30 p.m. ceremony on the fantail. Keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. Free and open to the public.

Complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Visit USSMissouri.org.

12 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Peter and the Wolf — Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs this Ohana Youth Concert at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, 10 a.m. This story in music, with narrator and orchestra, has been introducing children to the symphony for generations. Tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults, with educational and entertaining activities at 9:30 a.m.

College Football — The University of Hawaii hosts Boise State, 2 p.m., at Aloha Stadium in a Mountain West Conference game. Stadium parking opens for tailgaters at 9 a.m. Fans can avoid long lines at the Box Office by purchasing tickets online at www.HawaiiAthletics.com or call 944-2697.

Moonlight Paddling — Turtle Bay Resort has launched a brand-new Full Moon Paddle within the calm waters of protected Kawela Bay on a one-hour tour around Kawela Bay on a stand-up paddleboard, Nov. 12 and Dec. 11. Following the tour, guests will return to a roaring bonfire and heavy pupu.

Also offered are outrigger canoe 30-minute rides. Price is $80/person for stand-up and $70/person for outrigger canoe. Call (808) 293-6020.

Bodybuilding — Paradise Cup championships and expo includes numerous divisions, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Blaisdell Arena. Prejudging event runs from 8 a.m.-noon. Visit paradisecup.com.

15 / Tuesday

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

19 / Saturday

Mayor’s Annual Craft & Country Fair — Free craft fair at the NBC Exhibition Hall, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., features cookies, jam and jellies and pickled vegetable contests. Parks and Recreation open house features country fair activities, a people’s open market, flu shots and drug Take Back Program.

Bring a canned good for the Hawaii Food Bank.

Honolulu Lions Club will be collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids for repair and distribution.

For more information, call the Senior Citizens Program at 973-7258.

Leilehua Craft Fair — Leilehua High School hosts Project Grad 2017 event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; it includes local grinds, vendors, silent auction and creative crafts at the school cafeteria.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting.

Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

21 / Monday

SB Blood Drive — November and December are typically the slowest months for blood donations, but it’s also the time of year when it’s critical to have an adequate supply of blood. Donate, 9 a.m.-noon, at the SB Health Clinic, Bldg. 691, to support ill or injured service members.

23 / Wednesday

Mariah Carey in Concert — Ticket sales are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who will be returning to the Neil Blaisdell Arena, Nov. 23, 25 and 26 with her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour.

