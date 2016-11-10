Facebook Challenge tasks connect couples



Army Community Service

Directorate of Family and

Morale, Welfare and Recreation

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program recently hosted its first 30-day Facebook Couples Challenge as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities.

Couples from all demographics, ranks and military branches responded with enthusiasm for a chance to compete against other couples, while also connecting with their partner.

From newlyweds to couples who had 20-plus years under their belt, participants were eager to tell their stories.

Assignments

The challenge required couples to complete one assigned activity each day for 30 days, posting their results on the ACS Facebook event page for all to view. From the beginning, the couples’ stories and immense motivation were intriguing.

The first activity was to introduce themselves, provide their team name and tell the story of how they first met. Some were high school sweethearts and others found one another through online dating; yet, other couples met in more serendipitous ways.

One woman wrote a letter addressed to “Any Soldier” during Operation Desert Storm that was answered by her now-husband of 22 years. Another woman was pulled over for speeding by a traffic cop that is now her husband of nine years.

Another couple walked down the aisle as strangers at a mutual friend’s wedding and found themselves walking down the aisle as husband and wife a year-and-a-half later.

Swap

The couples were challenged to complete activities, such as swapping chores for a day, playing a childhood game together and writing their names in the sand in a creative way. They were also assigned activities designed to help them learn more about each other, such as completing a “Love Map,” the “Five Love Languages” assessment and a “Would You Rather” question game.

Perhaps the most entertaining of the activities were those that required them to physically work together to complete a common goal. For example, in the “Right-Hand Man” challenge, the couples were tasked to each tie an arm behind their back and attempt to tie a shoe, make a sandwich or select a task of their own to do together.

From singing and dancing together, to calling cadence, to recreating old photographs, the couples’ creativity and enthusiasm was unwavering.

“The purpose of this challenge was for them to deliberately spend time together every day for 30 days, even in small doses,” said Carolyn Bryant, a FAP specialist and one of the event facilitators.

Margaret Ching, a challenge participant added, “Between the Army, our daughter and our many daily responsibilities, we didn’t devote much time exclusively to each other, and I hoped that this challenge would incentivize quality time and hold us accountable to follow through.”

Some couples participated solely for fun, while others were not so casual. Some were downright competitive.

A couple of weeks into the challenge, it became clear that some couples would stop at nothing to get the edge needed to stay ahead of the game. Amazingly, the requirement of working together allowed each couple to accomplish every task presented.

Bonus activities allowed the couples to gain an advantage in the challenge while vying for a spot in the top three. Bonus points were awarded for visiting a FAP outreach table, attending ACS classes and events, and participating in Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities, such as the 5K Zombie Run.

There were also special activities that only allowed one couple to win, such as creating a DVAM message using their hands.

Creating friends, memories

As the intensity of the competition grew, couples were making new friends and memories along the way.

“We have been married for four months and met just one year ago,” said Paulette Zegarra, a challenge participant. “The challenges were the best way to get to know each other more and enjoy doing new things in a place we just arrived two months ago.”

Lisa Danner, another challenge participant, added, “We have met some amazing new friends, couples. They are all awesome!”

Every October, the Armed Forces observes DVAM by hosting special events and educating community members on the dynamics of intimate partner abuse, reporting options and available resources for victims.

Domestic violence prevention is just as much about educating community members on what not to do as it is about demonstrating what to do,” said Sabrina Hayes, a victim advocate who also co-facilitated the challenge.

Couples that participated in this challenge learned a demonstration that successful marriages take effort.

“This challenge came up in a time when we really needed some help in our marriage; it has been better than therapy for us,” said Amber Mashburn, a challenge participant.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travon Crouchet, also a challenge participant, added, “We learned that in order to be a successful couple, we have to make time to spend together by building it into our schedule and making it a priority. This challenge brought us closer together.”

(Editor’s note: ACS, DFMWR is part of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.)

Facebook Challenge Results

At the challenge’s end, there were five winners.

1st Place (tie) – John Gose and Paulette Zegarra, Team VenUSA; & Stanley and Margaret Ching, Team Menley.

2nd Place – Robert and Amber Mashburn, They Who Shall Not Be Named.

3rd Place (tie) – Charles and Lisa Danner, Team Wolverines; & Trevor and Storm McNally, The Imagineers.

