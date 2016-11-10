Footsteps in Faith: Change? Take time to breathe deeply

Chaplain (Capt.) Joel M. Giese

3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment

25th Combat Aviation Brigade

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — “It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine.”

Yes, “it’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine.”

These are the lyrics to an R.E.M. song from 1987.

We have just had an election. Some will be pleased with the outcome, and others will be very disappointed. Some may even feel as though the world has come to an end.

Expect change

The one certain thing is that everything is about to change. The old guard will step down and the new President-Elect will take the Oath of Office and become the President of the United States of America.

That oath is a promise before the American people to be faithful and dutiful in the execution of the office in accordance with the Law-of-the-Land.

This is the oath that the President-Elect will say in January: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Things change, regardless of who takes the oath. For a whole lot of people, this change will be very difficult to accept.

Some feel lost, others hopeless and still others feel a lot of anger. But during this election season, many analysts have said that people everywhere are feeling uncertainty. For some, this will translate to fear.

So what does this have to do with the opening line of an R.E.M. song from the 80’s? “It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine.”

Who can say that in a time like this?

For me, personally, I can say this and truly feel fine because of my faith. Faith is grounding like an anchor for a ship in a storm. Faith can give comfort in times of crisis. Faith can give strength in the face of uncertainty and fear.

Personally, I am a Christian. My faith and trust is placed in Christ Jesus. This gives me strength, courage and comfort because I know that he’s got me, even if politics and policies change. Despite my frailties and failures, he has professed a love for me so strong that he endured death on a cross.

Therefore, if this really was the end of the world, I feel fine because I trust that God does what he says that he will do.

Is this really the end of the world as we know it? Maybe, but probably not. Do you feel fine? I sincerely hope so, but if you don’t, please take a moment to consider what makes you better today than you were yesterday? What helps you to surpass those anxieties that cause you concern and fear?

Will faith help you? As always, chaplains will assist anyone who wants to answer those questions. Chaplains may be Muslim or Christian or Buddhist, but they serve every Soldier and family regardless of faith or belief – including those who profess no faith to face the end of the world as we know it.



