Freedom Quitline helps smokers stop

Quitting smoking never seems to make it onto our calendars.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven out of 10 smokers plan to quit, but many wait until their health is in jeopardy. But, why wait?

Quit for the Great American Smokeout with the Freedom Quitline, which is proud to support the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout on Nov. 17.

It’s a GAS

The Great American Smokeout challenges people across the nation to stop using tobacco for the day. Most smokers make a plan to quit on the day of the Smokeout, or they use this day to contact quitlines and start the process of quitting.

Get ready to quit for the Great American Smokeout by calling the Freedom Quitline. Freedom Quitline participants are over twice as likely to quit smoking when compared to conventional quitlines.

Freedom Quitline is a National Institutes of Health-funded research study co-sponsored by 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for Military Population Health. Participants receive four proactive smoking cessation counseling sessions by phone, along with eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy sent to their homes.

Points of Contact

If you are interested in participating in the Freedom Quitline program, call 1-844-I-AM-FREE (1-844-426-3733), Monday through Friday, 4 a.m.-1 p.m., Hawaii Daylight Time.

More Online

Find out if you are eligible for the Freedom Quitline by calling 1-844-I-AM-FREE or visiting www.freedomquitline.org. Learn more about TRICARE-covered tobacco cessation services at www.tricare.mil/tobaccocessation.

