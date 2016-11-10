Parents should be aware of bullying throughout year

TRICARE

October was Bullying Prevention Month, but TRICARE reminds you to be aware of this problem and the resources available to you every day.

Does your child have frequent headaches and stomachaches, especially on school days? It may not be a sign of physical illness. It might be a sign that your child is being bullied.

Some other signs of bullying include trouble sleeping, lower grades and feelings of helplessness, according to www.stopbullying.gov.

Communicate

Keep the lines of communication open between you and your child, so that your child feels comfortable talking to you about any troubles with other children that may be occurring during lunch, recess or on the bus.

Sometimes your child may not feel comfortable talking to you and may feel more comfortable talking to a therapist. Sometimes when children are being bullied, they may feel hopeless or could even engage in dangerous self-destructive behaviors, such as running away from home, harming themselves or becoming suicidal.

TRICARE resources

If your child is having trouble with bullies, there are resources available to help. TRICARE recently reduced outpatient co-payments it previously had on mental health care to reduce barriers that TRICARE beneficiaries may have to the care they need.

Some of the covered treatments include individual and family therapies. Learn more at www.tricare.mil/mentalhealthcare.

If your child, or anyone in your family, does have a mental health emergency, then remember to call 911 or take them to the nearest emergency room. Locate the hospital department that provides emergency services to patients who need immediate medical attention for care.

You should check in with your child periodically to make sure that he or she is neither a bully nor being bullied. Contrary to popular belief, those who bully others don’t have to be physically bigger or stronger than those whom they are bullying.

More Online

For more information and resources check out www.stopbullying.gov.

