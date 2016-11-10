TAMC Tip: Take a Break

Taking five-minute breaks – whether you sit at a desk, do heavy construction work or anything in between — can have loads of benefits.

Below are some examples of activities you can do in five minutes or less for rest breaks:

•Take several short breaks throughout the day (about every hour). Make sure they include some movement.

•Take a short walk away from your workstation.

•Stand up and stretch or walk in place at your desk without looking at your computer monitor.

•Get out of your chair whenever you take phone calls at your desk.

•Change positions at your workstation.

•Have a drink of water or a light snack.

