175th FMSC commemorates unit’s activation w/grand opening of new facility

Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The 175th Financial Management Support Center, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, celebrated its activation anniversary and opening of a new facility Nov. 1, here, during a celebration.

The celebration and grand opening were scheduled to coincide with the 72nd anniversary of the unit’s activation, which was Nov. 1, 1944, during World War II on Biak Island, New Guinea.

During the ceremony, Col. Nicholas LaSala, the 175th FMSC’s director, noted that while 72 years have passed from the initial activation, not much has changed in the way of challenges, issues and solutions.

“With all of the changes and challenges we face today, it easy to get caught up and frustrated in the newness of problems. However, when we look back on our own finance history, we see our predecessors faced the same problems in New Guinea, Fort Hood and Korea,” said LaSala.

“Manpower and equipment shortages, shrinking budgets, inaccurate information, new financial systems and MTO&E changes are nothing new,” he continued. “Thankfully, the solution is still the same – engaged leaders.”

Daily, the 175th FMSC currently operates as the central Army banking liaison for the entire Pacific area of operation, which includes 36 countries and U.S. engagement with seven of the world’s largest armies.

The unit is responsible for funding all exercise-related contracts and supporting paying agents for various exercises and joint organizations, such as the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

The 175th FMSC also provides IT oversight and help desk support for financial management systems, and conducts audits and internal control inspections/training to the Pacific Theater Financial Management Support units.

The unit is comprised of several different sections, each responsible for providing a critical service to its customers. The 175th is made up of the internal control section, which inspects all military finance institutions within the pacific; the accounting section that handles all military payments for exercises under U.S. Army-Pacific; the dispersing section that manages disbursements; and an operations section that handles the unit’s internal functions.

According to the 175th “Diamond Knights” serving today, the unit is unique in its ability to handle all tasks within its organization, without having to reach out to other finance units.

“We don’t have to task anyone,” said Master Sgt. Hector Ortiz Del Valle, the 175th’s financial management inspector. “We can do everything internally. We have people, including myself, that can do the full operations because we have that training.”

Of the three active component FMSCs, the 175th is the only one that processes theater level payments and paying agent support. Also, of the three FMSCs, the 175th FMSC is responsible for providing support to the largest geographical area.

Initially activating in New Guinea, the 175th FMSC has operated at locations in the Philippines; Fort Hood, Texas; Yongsan, Korea; and currently Fort Shafter, under various unit designations. But no matter the unit’s designation or location, the 175th has provided a vital service to the U.S. Army.

“Once the unit moved from Korea to Hawaii, we basically became the financial management support center for all of the Pacific, meaning we have technical oversight for all of the Financial Management Support units in theater,” said Del Valle.

Throughout the celebration, leadership continuously stressed the importance of their unit’s role in the Pacific and U.S. Army. The Soldiers were proud of their unit’s lineage, honors, heritage and traditions.

“Whatever your thoughts and dealings with money are, everyone understands that it must be managed, LaSala said. “As an Army financial manager, I am proud to state that my job description is one the few specifically stated in the Constitution of the United States.”

The Finance Corps has a long history of partnership with its sustainment brethren. With the 175th FMSC serving as a member of the 8th TSC, it continues to strengthen that relationship and legacy across the U.S. Pacific Command region that is home to more than 50 percent of the world’s population, 3,000 different languages, and two of the three largest economies.

