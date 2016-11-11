71st Chemical increases USARPAC’s combat readiness

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill

8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs

8th Theater Sustainment Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S Army Soldiers from the 71st Chemical Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participated in the battalion’s first Stryker Gunnery, last month, here.

For the first time in the battalion’s history, leaders from the battalion and from 71st Chemical Co., collaborated and executed a training plan for Stryker Gunnery.

The intent was to certify an entire platoon within the 71st on the Strykers, so as to become a critical asset, and ultimately, a force multiplier, which will increase U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) combat potential.

The Stryker interim armored vehicle (IAV) is a 19-ton, eight-wheeled armored vehicle that entered operational service with the U.S. Army in November 2003 and consists of two variations: the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) and the Mobile Gun System (MGS).

Additionally, the ICV has eight different configurations. One such configuration is the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) employed by the 71st Chemical Co.

“This vehicle has an over pressure system and chemical detection equipment that is designed to respond to almost any chemical threat on the battlefield,” said 1st Lt. Vincent Doa, a training officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 303rd EOD Bn., about the NBCRV’s capabilities.

“And the 71st Chemical Co. has the only four Strykers left on island,” added Doa.

Taking advantage of this unique force multiplying capability, the company began the first steps to certifying one of its platoons on the Strykers over six months ago.

“This is a culmination of six months of training where we started at the basics,” said Maj. David Foster, an operations training officer in charge with HHC, 303rd EOD Bn.

Foster explained that the Soldiers began their training first by learning how to disassemble and assemble the M2 .50 caliber machine gun, which is part of the Remote Weapon System (RWS) on the NBCRV.

After familiarizing themselves with the M2 .50 caliber machine gun and the RWS, the Soldiers then spent a week out at the Stryker gunnery ranges refining their skills.

“These four crews are setting the standards for the brigade and 8th TSC,” said Foster.

Foster said that, in order for the crews to certify, each crew must qualify on table six. He said the crews needed to successfully engage, at a minimum, six targets during the day and four targets during the night, scoring 70 points or more per target.

After spending all night and the wee hours of the morning out on the Stryker Gunnery course engaging multiple targets, the four crews finally certified on table six. Being certified on table six will now allow for one Stryker to conduct a gunnery.

Doa said he could not be happier with the determination and performance the crews demonstrated.

“They put forth their best efforts and would not stop until they were perfect out on that course,” said Doa.

As one of the vehicle commanders in 1st Platoon, 71st Chemical Co., Sgt. Derek Johnson said that, despite the long hours, it was all worth it.

“The training has made me a better Soldier,” said Johnson. “My crew is now trained and proficient to perform outside of our MOS (military occupational specialty).”

While the company has accomplished its first goal with the Stryker training, the company has not completed its mission of having a platoon-size element certified on the Strykers. The company will continue to train and improve its platform to better enable its Soldiers to achieve mission success and to continue to become that combat force multiplier for USARPAC.

“The end state is that we complete tables seven, eight and nine, (which) will certify the platoon to conduct gunnery as a cohesive unit,” said Doa. “That is when we have truly met our goal and enhanced our capabilities.”

