‘Beyond Boots’ women’s conference scheduled Nov. 19

HONOLULU —“Women are one of the fastest growing subgroups of veterans,” said Kayla Williams, director of VA Women Veterans Center in Washington, D.C.

The director will be in Hawaii to give the keynote speech at this year’s Hawaii Women Veterans Conference, being held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 29th Brigade Combat Team Readiness Center, Bldg. 29, in Kalaeloa.

A welcome message, along with a proclamation from Governor David Ige and Lt. Governor Shan Tsutsui, will name Nov. 19, 2016, as Hawaii Women Veterans Appreciation Day.

Congratulatory messages will come from Hawaii’s congressional delegation – Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Women’s Conference chair retired Army Brig. Gen. Ann Greenlee.

They will be followed by opening remarks from Army Lt. Col. Pamela Ellison, Hawaii National Guard, commander, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, who will introduce the director.

Williams, the author of “Love My Rifle More than You, Young and Female in the U.S. Army,” which documents her time in the Army while she was deployed as an Arabic linguist to Iraq, will lead a special session with student veterans during the workshops that will be held throughout the day.

Two other workshops will be held one time only: “Entrepreneurial Success” and “Successful Resume Writing for a Federal Job.”

Workshops will also be featured on a concurrent schedule: “Financial Wellness,” “Overview of VA Services” and “Overcoming Adversity & Personal Empowerment with Thought Field Therapy.”

A grab and go lunch will be provided. Also, wellness providers will be available with acupuncture, aroma therapy, flu shots, healing touch, Tai Chi and yoga. More than 60 exhibitors are slated to provide more information on veterans’ benefits and other subjects useful to women veterans.

“Participating in the Beyond Boots conference is an exciting opportunity for me both to learn about challenges and opportunities for women veterans in Hawaii,” said Williams, “and to share information about the MyVA transformation and other initiatives at the national level – aiming to ensure that all women veterans receive equitable, high quality, timely, respectful care and benefits.”

Of the 127,000 veterans in Hawaii, more than 13,000 are women. Throughout the Veteran Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System, more than 4,303 women are receiving care. It is increasing by 9 percent annually.

Services include mammograms, bone-density screening, obstetrical care, infertility services and well-women services. There are also several community-based outpatient clinics throughout the state with designated women’s health providers.

Women Veterans have access to and use all the same benefits that men do. They are using their post 9/11 GI Bill benefits. They are receiving vocational rehabilitation and employment, too.

Nearly 50,000 women veterans, 10 percent of veterans served, were guaranteed loans totaling $10 billion in FY14. In the last decade, nearly 400,000 women veterans received VA home loans.

• Registration

The conference is free. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hawaii-women-veterans-conference-2016-beyond-boots-tickets-26365686478?aff=es2.

Get more information at www.womenshealth.va.gov/.

