Honolulu Armed Services YMCA honors 25th ID NCO

HONOLULU — The U.S. Army is one of the most diverse fighting forces around the world.

Currently, thousands of men and women serve within the Army from different ethnicities, cultural backgrounds and nationalities.

The Armed Services YMCA Honolulu is honoring this diversity by recognizing one Soldier and his family from the 25th Infantry Division.

Sgt. Manoel Lara was born and raised in Curitiba, Parana Brazil, and knew little to no English upon enlisting in the Army in 2009 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic.

“Joining the Army, speaking four languages, and none of them being English, was extremely difficult.” Lara said. “But I know I wanted to give back to my country for allowing my father the opportunity to provide financial support for our family back home in Brazil.”

Lara is currently a noncommissioned officer serving with 25th ID Operations, a position previously manned by two NCOs.

“Not speaking English made things difficult, but it didn’t stop me,” Lara said. “My wife helped me learn English, and with her support, I was inspired to keep giving the Army all I had.”

“We’re so proud of him, and you know nothing is better than just a great Army family,” said Gen. Robert B. Brown, who presented Lara and his family with a gift basket during the breakfast.

Brown, the commanding general, U.S. Army-Pacific, added, “The strength of our Army is our Soldiers, and the strength of our Soldiers are our families.”

“The Celebrating the Military Family breakfast is an important opportunity to continue to show support for our military families in Hawaii,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffery A. Remington, chairman of the Board of Directors, Armed Services YMCA.

The Armed Services YMCA Honolulu recognized one family from each of the six service branches during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort, Nov. 2.

The 75th Pearl Harbor Commemoration inspired the theme of the celebration.

“The six military honoree families and our distinguished Pearl Harbor survivors present today will inspire all those who benefitted and still benefit from the Army-Navy YMCA,” said Laurie Moore, the executive director of the Armed Services YMCA. “It is our job and privilege to make military life easier by serving those who serve.”

