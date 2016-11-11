Honolulu Armed Services YMCA honors 25th ID NCO

| November 11, 2016 | 0 Comments
Sgt. Manoel Lara and his family are presented a gift basket from General Robert B. Brown, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific and his wife during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast hosted by YMCA Honolulu at the Hawaiian Hilton Village Resort in Honolulu, HI Nov. 02. Sgt. Manoel Lara, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, with the G3 Operations, 25th Infantry Division and his family were honored for their unwavering support and dedication to the nation.

25th Infantry Division
Public Affairs

HONOLULU — The U.S. Army is one of the most diverse fighting forces around the world.

Currently, thousands of men and women serve within the Army from different ethnicities, cultural backgrounds and nationalities.

The Armed Services YMCA Honolulu is honoring this diversity by recognizing one Soldier and his family from the 25th Infantry Division.

Sgt. Manoel Lara and his family pose with General Robert B. Brown and his wife during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast hosted by YMCA Honolulu at the Hawaiian Hilton Village Resort in Honolulu, HI Nov. 02. Brown the Commanding General; U.S. Army Pacific presented Lara, a non-commissioned officer with the 25th Infantry DivisionÕs G3 Operations office in a position previously held by two NCOÕs.

Sgt. Manoel Lara was born and raised in Curitiba, Parana Brazil, and knew little to no English upon enlisting in the Army in 2009 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic.

“Joining the Army, speaking four languages, and none of them being English, was extremely difficult.” Lara said. “But I know I wanted to give back to my country for allowing my father the opportunity to provide financial support for our family back home in Brazil.”

Lara is currently a noncommissioned officer serving with 25th ID Operations, a position previously manned by two NCOs.

“Not speaking English made things difficult, but it didn’t stop me,” Lara said. “My wife helped me learn English, and with her support, I was inspired to keep giving the Army all I had.”

“We’re so proud of him, and you know nothing is better than just a great Army family,” said Gen. Robert B. Brown, who presented Lara and his family with a gift basket during the breakfast.

Brown, the commanding general, U.S. Army-Pacific, added, “The strength of our Army is our Soldiers, and the strength of our Soldiers are our families.”

Sgt. Manoel Lara and his family stands with members of the 25th Infantry Division during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast hosted by YMCA Honolulu at the Hawaiian Hilton Village Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 02. The YMCA Honolulu honored Sgt. Lara, his family as well as five other military families from the six service branches for their unwavering support and dedication to our nation.

“The Celebrating the Military Family breakfast is an important opportunity to continue to show support for our military families in Hawaii,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffery A. Remington, chairman of the Board of Directors, Armed Services YMCA.

The Armed Services YMCA Honolulu recognized one family from each of the six service branches during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort, Nov. 2.

The 75th Pearl Harbor Commemoration inspired the theme of the celebration.

“The six military honoree families and our distinguished Pearl Harbor survivors present today will inspire all those who benefitted and still benefit from the Army-Navy YMCA,” said Laurie Moore, the executive director of the Armed Services YMCA. “It is our job and privilege to make military life easier by serving those who serve.”

 

Sgt. Manoel Lara stands with the command team for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast hosted by YMCA Honolulu at the Hawaiian Hilton Village Resort in Honolulu, HI Nov. 02. The theme of the breakfast was inspired by the 75th Commemoration of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and two service members who were present during the attacks were in attendance.

Sgt. Manoel Lara stands with General Robert B. Brown, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific during the Celebrating the Military Family breakfast hosted by YMCA Honolulu at the Hawaiian Hilton Village Resort in Honolulu, HI Nov. 02. Brown who presented Lara and his family a gift basket during the event said, Òthe strength of our Army is our Soldiers and the strength of our Soldiers are our families.

