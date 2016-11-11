Partnering for air lift

Soldiers of Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division assist airmen from 535th Airlift Squadron load a cargo pallet onto a Boeing C-17 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI on Nov. 3. The event was coordinated with elements from 25th Sustainment Brigade, in support of 25th IDÕs Lightning Forge Exercise. Lightning Forge is a culminating training event preparing Soldiers with 2nd IBCT for future operations and to develop combat readiness as an infantry brigade combat team. (Photo by Army Sgt. Chris Hammond, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers of Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division assist airmen from 535th Airlift Squadron load a cargo pallet onto a Boeing C-17 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI on Nov. 3. The event was coordinated with elements from 25th Sustainment Brigade, in support of 25th ID’s Lightning Forge Exercise. Lightning Forge is a culminating training event preparing Soldiers with 2nd IBCT for future operations and to develop combat readiness as an infantry brigade combat team. (Photo by Army Sgt. Chris Hammond, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers of Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division assist airmen from 535th Airlift Squadron load a cargo pallet onto a Boeing C-17 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI on Nov. 3. The training event was conducted in support of the 25th Infantry Division’s exercise Lightning Forge. Lightning Forge will validate the Brigade Combat Team’s company and troop commanders’ ability to synchronize maneuver in order to win in any combat environment. (Photo by Army Sgt. Chris Hammond, 25th Infantry Division)
Sgt. Roger A. DeLaGarza, Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division originally from San Antonio, TX inspects palletized cargo before it will be airdrop from a Boeing C-17, in support of exercise Lightning Forge at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI on Nov. 3. Lightning Forge is a culminating training exercise for 25th Infantry Division Soldiers to test their equipment in preparation to defend America and their Pacific area of responsibility. (Photo by Army Sgt. Chris Hammond, 25th Infantry Division)
Sgt. Roger A. DeLaGarza, Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division originally from San Antonio, TX and Tech Sgt. Terry Greenwood, 535th Airlift Squadron originally from Portland, OR look out the back of a Boeing C-17 during a airdrop training event in support of exercise Lightning Forge Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI on Nov. 3. Lightning Forge is a culminating training exercise for 25th Infantry Division Soldiers to test their equipment in preparation to defend America and their Pacific area of responsibility. (Photo by Army Sgt. Chris Hammond, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers of Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division assist airmen from 535th Airlift Squadron load a cargo pallet onto a Boeing C-17 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI on Nov. 3. The training event was conducted in support of the 25th Infantry Division’s exercise Lightning Forge. Lightning Forge will validate the Brigade Combat Team’s company and troop commanders’ ability to synchronize maneuver in order to win in any combat environment. (Photo by Army Sgt. Chris Hammond, 25th Infantry Division)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, airmen, C-17 Globemaster III, featured, full-image, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Lightning Forge
Category: News, Safety, Stand-Alone Photo