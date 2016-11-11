Registration opens for 2017 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton

U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), in conjunction with the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE), will host the 2017 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 12-18.

The competition takes place on the USAMU range complex, here.

The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers, including U.S. Military Academy and Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets.

Individual competitors and teams must preregister by fax, email, regular mail or online. With the exception of the Excellence in Competition (EIC) matches, walk-on entries will not be accepted.

Registration ends Feb. 15, 2017, for allocated teams and March 3, 2017, for all other competitors. Early registration is encouraged. If registration exceeds the maximum number of 260, Soldiers will be placed on a standby list for the competition.

The competition develops combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognizes superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers compete in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open and professional based on previous competition experience.

Ammunition is provided, and participants are furnished with firearms, if needed, although bringing assigned unit firearms and optics is preferred.

Additionally, Soldiers can earn EIC marksmanship badges and credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol designations in an EIC Match during the event. The prestigious EIC badge takes precedence over standard qualification badges.

Teams include four firing members and one alternate firing member or coach. Competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that Soldiers selected for participation in the All Army are physically fit.

Special allocations to allow major Army commands to field teams for the competition are reserved until Feb. 15, 2017. Beginning Feb. 16, 2017, all remaining slots will be given to individual Soldiers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reserved MACOM allocations include two teams from 25th Infantry Division, six teams from U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) and seven teams from the U.S. Army National Guard.

Fort Benning’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host the final awards ceremony the evening of March 18, 2017.

(Editor’s note: Clayton works at USAMU Public Affairs.)

• Civilian Marksmanship Program

To register, go to CMP at https://thecmp.org/ or https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=14810. (Competitors must have or create a user name and password.)

Match program is available on the USAMU website at www.usamu.com.

All competitors must submit registration forms by the deadlines listed.

• Points of Contact

Team captains or coaches should forward a registration form listing all competitors and team support members by Feb. 15, 2017, for allocated teams and March 3, 2017, for individual competitors. Send faxes to (706) 545-6252, or emails to Kelly M. Sander or Roscoe J. Castle. Send mail to the following:

Commander, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

ATTN: Competitions/S3

7031 Bills St.

Fort Benning, GA 31905-3103

• USAMU

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s mission is winning national and international shooting competitions and advancing small-arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Accessions Brigade and Army Marketing and Research Group.

