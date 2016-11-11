Signal Operations synchronizes in the Pacific

Communicators develop solutions to advance LandWarNet

1st Lt. Emily Klinkenborg

311th Signal Command (Theater)

Public Affairs

FORD ISLAND — Soldiers and civilians of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) hosted their fifth semiannual Project Synchronization Review (PSR) at the Ford Island Conference Center, here, Nov. 2-3.

Signal leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, including members from other branches of service, convened to discuss, develop and prioritize current and future projects.

“We want to take a deeper look, offer insights and work to provide higher quality services,” said Brig. Gen. Lawrence F. Thoms, commander, 311th SC (T). “The PSR is not intended to be a one-way discussion. It is a dialogue where if you know a better, faster, smarter way to do business, you bring that to the table.”

The two-day event, led by the 311th CG and U.S. Army-Pacific G6, began with the first day operating as a forum to create a shared understanding of project statuses and the second day as a G6 and S6 workshop.

Gary Wang, deputy chief information officer, explained the purpose of the PSR in three pillars: requirements, acquisitions and resources.

“I often refer to the layers of the Open Systems Interconnection model when explaining how we are focusing our efforts to people outside the IT arena,” said Wang. “We are looking at improving and securing our capacity – the bottom layers, advancing our infrastructure – the middle layers, and enhancing our Enterprise – the top layers.”

After attending four PSRs since spring 2015, Lt. Col. Richard Abelkis, USARPAC G62, said the structure of the forum has improved. The previous four-day event has been reduced into a two-day event where the topics are better focused, he said.

“We have had sidebar meetings with Defense Information Systems Agency, Network Army Enterprise Technology Command and CIO G6 before the PSR takes place, which allows conversations to synchronize before the presentation,” said Abelkis. “We have been successful at securing funds and allocations that previously were considered Unfunded Requirements.”

Communicators are scheduled to assemble again in spring 2017 for the next PSR to strengthen their efforts of building a better network for the warfighter.

• Seven Layer OSI Model

Application (7)

Presentation (6)

Session (5)

Transport (4)

Network (3)

Data Link (2)

Physical (1)

