Veterans Day Events

The national holiday will be observed today, Nov. 11. The following events are happening in observance of Veterans Day.

11 / Friday

9 a.m. — The Oahu Veterans Council will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, or Punchbowl, located at 2177 Puowaina Dr., Honolulu. Maj. Gen. Mark J. O’Neil, chief of staff, U.S. Army-Pacific, will be the guest speaker.

The OVC holds this ceremony every year to honor veterans past and present for their dedicated service to our country. Gates will open at 6 a.m.

10 a.m. —The 25th Infantry Division will participate in the Wahiawa Lions Club’s, 70th annual Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. This event will honor our veterans, active military Soldiers, National Guardsmen, and U.S. Army Reservists for their commendable duty in preserving freedom in our nation. The event will be at the Wahiawa District Park. The 25th ID will participate with a marching band, vehicles and 24 Soldier marching unit.

1 p.m. — Governor David Y. Ige will host the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery, located at 45-349 Kamekameha Hwy., Kaneohe. The ceremony is at 1 p.m. and intended to honor and thank all who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

4:30 p.m. — A special Veteran’s Day Sunset Ceremony will be held onboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial. Senator Mazie K. Hirono will deliver the keynote address, and Filipino World War II veteran Domingo Los Baños will be a distinguished guest speaker. The ceremony will also honor Filipino veterans of World War II.

Event begins at 4:30 p.m. on the fantail. Free and open to the public. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center beginning at 3:30 p.m. Visit USSMissouri.org.

19 / Saturday

8 a.m. — Women veterans are encouraged to attend “Beyond Boots,” a Hawaii Women Veterans Conference, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Readiness Center, which is Bldg. 29 in Kalaeloa (formerly Barbers Point Naval Air Station).

Get more details from the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. Call (808) 433-0477.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-the-date-hawaii-women-veterans -conference-2016-beyond-boots-tickets-26365686478.

Websites

Visit these sites for more information:

www.va.gov/ for everything you want to know about being a veteran.

http://wesupportvets.org/ for veterans support and advocacy.

http://themilitarywallet.com/ for information about deals on Veterans Day.

http://militarybenefits.info/ for information about benefits and more.

http://veteransday-2016.com/ for historical perspectives on Veterans Day.

