25th CAB’s 2-6th Cavalry conducts Keiki Spur Ride

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Cavalry troops of 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, met early on a Saturday morning, recently, to prepare for the Keiki Spur Ride, an event attended by over 80 of the squadron’s children.

Leadership prepared for weeks to create an engaging event that left the children muddy with smiles on their faces.

The 2-6 CAV, in close coordination along with civilian volunteers, occupied the Wheeler Army Airfield Gulch, Oct. 18.

The squadron commander, Lt. Col. Aaron Martin, kicked off the event with a quick welcome. He then passed the reigns to Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Gonzalez, the squadron’s command sergeant major. Gonzalez called the “mini squadron” to attention before giving them their mission brief.

“You must find the ‘Dastardly Devils,’” encouraged Gonzalez. “Before they can steal all of our fun!”

Activities during this spur ride ranged from a water balloon assault course to rides on horses brought by friends of the squadron. For approximately four hours, the air was filled with laughter and flying water balloons as the children searched with their teams for the “Dastardly Devils.”

Caught in the middle of the swinging foam swords and water gun battles was Chief Warrant Officer 2 Renzo Rivas, an AH-64 pilot, with his 4-year-old son Axel.

“All of the children seemed to have a blast,” Rivas said. “The incredible effort by the squadron for the children, especially the single Soldiers giving up part of their weekend, really speaks volumes about its commitment to our family units.”

He said as a parent, it was special to see his unit spend so much energy into building friendships and teamwork among the children and families.

One of the most highly praised lanes during the event was the horse rides, organized by 1st Lt. Dillon Svoboda.

“I have to give a huge thank you to the Wheeler Stable Saddle Club,” Svoboda said. “These volunteers graciously shared their weekend and horses with the squadron, providing a safe and memorable experience for many children across the age spectrum. It just couldn’t be a cavalry event without the horses!”

While the children were awarded certificates for completing the six individual lanes, the whole squadron benefited from the event.

“The Army is more than Soldiers conducting operations,” said Maj. Ian Benson, executive officer. “The Army is a family, and organizations must demonstrate the importance of that pillar to create the climate that truly builds teams. This event reflects the squadron’s commitment to that ideal and served as great fun shared by the entire (family).”

