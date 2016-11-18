Community Calendar



18 / Friday

Hawaiian Pro Surfing — The kickoff of the Vans Tripler Crown of surfing will run on the four biggest and best days at Haleiwa Alii Beach Park, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Keep updated on surfing conditions and event schedules at vanstriplecrow nofsurfing.com.

19 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor’s Annual Craft & Country Fair — Free craft fair at the NBC Exhibition Hall, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Features cookies, jam and jellies, and pickled vegetable contests. Parks and Recreation open house features country fair activities, a people’s open market, flu shots and drug Take Back Program.

Bring a canned good for the Hawaii Food Bank.

Honolulu Lions Club will be collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids for repair and distribution.

For more information, call the Senior Citizens Program at 973-7258.

Leilehua Craft Fair — Leilehua High School hosts Project Grad 2017 event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; it includes local grinds, vendors, silent auction and creative crafts at the school cafeteria.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting.

Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

21 / Monday

SB Blood Drive — November and December are typically the slowest months for blood donations, but it’s also the time of year when it’s critical to have an adequate supply of blood. Donate, 9 a.m.-noon, at the SB Health Clinic, Bldg. 691, to support ill or injured service members.

22 / Tuesday

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

23 / Wednesday

Mariah Carey in Concert — Ticket sales are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who will be returning to the Neil Blaisdell Arena, Nov. 23, 25 and 26 with her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour.

24 / Thursday

Vans World Cup of Surfing — Waiting period begins at legendary Sunset Beach, which features one of the most consistent big waves on the planet, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking is available at Turtle Bay Resort with shuttle service and bike access available. Visit vanstriplecrownofsu rfing.com.

Thanksgiving Brunch at Turtle Bay — North Shore brunch alternative, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Seatings at the Kuilima Ballroom feature more than 30 items. Cost is $69 for adults, $27 for children. For reservations, call Turtle Bay Resort at 293-6020 or reserve online at http://www.turtlebayresort.com/thanksgiving.

26 / Saturday

Snow Day — Kapolei Commons kicks off the holiday season with 30 tons of snow, free photos with Santa, food booths, and more, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

December

4 / Sunday

“The Elf Who Saved Christmas” — This musical holiday comedy will have 2 & 5 p.m. shows at the Paliku Theatre, Kaneohe. Visit www.soundsofaloha.org or call 262-7664.

8 / Thursday

Garth Brooks Concert Tickets — An additional Thursday show with superstars Garth Brooks and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in support of the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, is added for Dec. 8, in addition to Dec. 9-10 performances at the NBC Arena.

Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or ticketmaster.com or either Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 with a limit of eight tickets per purchase. Tickets cost $69, plus a $6.25 service fee.

