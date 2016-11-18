DFACs open to patrons Wednesday for Thanksgiving

Logistics Readiness Center

News Release

Four dining facilities on Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield are serving up a bit of holiday cheer for service members, families, retirees and authorized guests this Thanksgiving.

“It’s a perfect time to reminisce about the things we’ve done that make the Army community special,” said Velinda White, manager, Installation Food Program.

The four DFACs belong to 25th Infantry Division, and all will open for the Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday. Regular breakfast meals will be served 7-8 a.m. and dinner, 4-5:30 p.m.

Wear dress code attire or Army service uniforms during the meals.

Thanksgiving Meals on Wednesday, Nov. 23

25 th Special Troops Battalion, Bldg. 780, Schofield.

Special Troops Battalion, Bldg. 780, Schofield. 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Warrior Inn, Bldg. 2085, Schofield.

3rd Brigade Combat Team, C Quad, Bldg. 357, Schofield.

25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Lightning, Bldg. 102, Wheeler.

Thanksgiving Meal Fees

Meal cardholders have no charge.

Spouses and dependents of E-4 and below are $6.80.

Family members of E-5 and above;

Active duty officers and enlisted members (BAS); authorized civilians and military retirees; and guests of accompanied authorized diners pay $9.05.

Regular Meals

The 25th Sustainment Brigade, K Quad, Bldg. 2085, Schofield, will serve a regular breakfast, lunch and dinner on Nov. 24 at 9:30-11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; and 4:30-6 p.m.

The 3rd BCT will be the only DFAC open on Nov. 25-27 for a regular breakfast, lunch and dinner at 9:30-11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; and 4:30-6 p.m.

