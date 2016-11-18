Disinterment for identification

| November 18, 2016 | 0 Comments
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mrissa Cuff, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) honor guard detail member, renders a salute to the colors during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mrissa Cuff, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) honor guard detail member, renders a salute to the colors during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)

 

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) honor guard detail render salutes during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) honor guard detail render salutes during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)

 

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Yolanda Scipio-Jones, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) first sergeant, renders salute during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Yolanda Scipio-Jones, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) first sergeant, renders salute during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)

Tags: , ,

Category: Defense Media Activity, News, Stand-Alone Photo, Veterans

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos