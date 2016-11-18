Disinterment for identification

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mrissa Cuff, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) honor guard detail member, renders a salute to the colors during a disinterment ceremony for unknown U.S. Marines from the battle at Tarawa at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2016. The remains will be transferred to the DPAA laboratory for identification. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford/DPAA)
