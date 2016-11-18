Heart disease can begin in childhood

HONOLULU — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Every year, about one in every four deaths is caused by heart disease.

On average, heart disease takes a life every minute in the United States.

It may surprise many that heart disease can begin at a young age.

Heart disease is rare in men too young to drive. It can start, however, once men are old enough to vote. In the United States, about 4-10 percent of heart attacks occur before the age of 45, mostly in men more than females.

A study done of 126 sudden deaths in American military recruits aged 18-35 found that 28 percent were due to clogged arteries in the heart.

Clogged arteries

Another study found fatty streaks present in the arteries of the heart in those as young as 15 years old and that age decreased over the 20-year span of the study. People with the highest low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the lowest high density cholesterol (HDL) levels, the highest blood pressures and the highest blood sugars had the worst disease.

Smoking is still the largest risk factor for hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis). Secondhand smoke is also an important contributor. Children exposed to smoke daily have damage to their arteries’ ability to expand when their tissues need more blood.

Children with heart disease risk factors, such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, already show fatty build-up in their arteries that could cause heart attacks as adults, according to Canadian researchers who reviewed data on 3,630 children ages 5-18.

About 17 percent of children ages 6-11 years old are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and the rate of heart disease among obese teens is likely to triple due to the increasing presence of high blood pressure in children.

What’s the fix?

The USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion reports children between ages 2-17 are not eating enough fruits and vegetables.

Prevention of heart disease begins in childhood. We can try to prevent heart disease in children by taking the following steps:

•Eliminate smoking in children. Hawaii is the first state to raise the smoking age to 21, so we are making progress.

•Eliminate passive smoke exposure in children. Parents can set a good example for their kids by not smoking.

•Regular exercise should be encouraged in children.

•Children should be encouraged to eat at least 4-6 servings of fruits and vegetables, daily.

•Avoid feeding children foods high in saturated and trans fats (such as animal products and processed foods).

•High blood pressure and diabetes in children should be identified and treated.

•Cholesterol testing should be considered in children with a parent with high cholesterol, heart disease or stroke.

