Honoring veterans

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, command sergeant major with 25th Infantry Division, speaks to Korean War veterans during the 2016 Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2016. The theme for the ceremony was “Veterans: For Love of Country, They Served,” which included a parade of flags, presentation of floral lei and music from the 111th Hawaii Army National Guard Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)
The U.S. Pacific Command joint service color guard participates in the 2016 Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)
Members from the Knights of Columbus Hawai’i State Council present swords during the 2016 Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Arthur J. Logan, adjutant general for Hawaii Army National Guard, speaks during the 2016 Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tiquan Real, with 56th Air and Space Communications Squadron, presents a military wreath during the 2016 Governor’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2016. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Fudge)
