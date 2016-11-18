RHC-P Roundtable

| November 18, 2016 | 0 Comments
Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence, commanding general, Regional Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P) hosts the Asia-Pacific Military Medicine Roundtable (APMMR), Nov. 7, at RHC-P headquarters in Hawaii. Providence addresses the attendees, which includes leaders from around the Pacific region. During opening remarks, Providence emphasized the importance of senior leader engagements, highlighting the importance of the APMMR roundtable, which facilitates relationship building in order to foster the strength and depth needed to endure times of crisis. The APMMR roundtable also allows the Pacific region to continue to leverage its medical capabilities, maintaining strategic influence while serving as good will ambassadors on behalf of Army Medicine. The purpose of the APMMR is to promote information sharing between the U.S. military medical communities in the Pacific. Leaders regularly discuss changes in health care delivery, force distribution and potential new missions during the semi-annual meeting. (Photo by Emily Yeh, Regional Health Command-Pacific)

August 8, 2016

