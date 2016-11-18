TAMC Tip: Alcohol, Prescription and Drug Abuse

Alcohol affects every organ in the body.

Take a minute to rethink your drink.

•Know your limits. Drinking in moderation is defined as having no more than one alcoholic drink per day for women and no more than two alcoholic drinks per day for men.

•Choose nonalcoholic beverages. Use them if the following apply:

-Are recovering from alcoholism or are unable to control the amount you drink.

-May become pregnant or are pregnant.

-Plan to drive, operate machinery or take part in other activities that require attention, skill, alertness and coordination.

-Are taking prescription or over-the-counter medications that can interact with alcohol.

-Have certain medical conditions.

-Are younger than 21.

