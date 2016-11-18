Traffic Report: Nov. 18, 2016

28 / Monday

Ayres and Waianae — These Schofield avenues will receive closures for curbing upgrades. The work will be performed in multiple phases, Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily.

29 / Tuesday

Kaiona Avenue — The Directorate of Public Works will close Schofield’s Kaiona Avenue for utility installation. The street will only be accessible from Lyman Road, with no access from Kolekole Avenue. The work will be performed Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily. Saturday and Sunday work will only be conducted if absolutely necessary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pledge to Walk — The Directorate of Emergency Services Bike Patrol is working to help children get to school safely. The patrol will be assisting children bike or walk to Schofield’s Solomon Elementary School safely from 7:15-8 a.m. There are no busses going to the school, so expect increased traffic. The patrol will also be assisting students Dec. 7.

Ongoing

Back Door — Customers requiring services at the Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, must enter from the back of the building through the lanai walkway due to construction and landscaping projects. Access will be constricted until the end of November.

All human resources, finance, transportation and replacement detachment services remain available during normal duty hours.

7th & Arty Hill — Intermittent lane closures for a trenching project for electrical utility work at the intersection of Shafter’s 7th Street and Artillery Hill Road continue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., until Nov. 23.

Residents will receive advance notice if their driveways will be blocked. Access open to Island Palm Communities office.

Schofield Road Closure — A road closure, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Waianae Ave (South Corridor) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street to resurface road and landscape work related to the Quad B barracks renovation.

Waianae (North) between Generals Loop and Jecelin Street will be designated for two-way traffic during this closure. Phases should conclude Dec. 9. The existing traffic flow will be restored to the original configuration during nonworking hours.

Wisser — Road closures, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Shafter’s Wisser Road between 7th Street and Arsenal Road for installation of a new water main line, through Dec. 31. The adjacent parking lot will be accessible by means of the driveway entrance next to Bldg. 525.

Westbound traffic from Simpson Street and Patch Gate headed toward Funston Road will be detoured through Arsenal Road. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road and 7th Street headed toward the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Pierce Street and Arsenal Road.

Wisser 2 — Intermittent closures on Shafter’s Wisser Road between Bonney Loop and 7th Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Dec. 31.

Also, closure between Pierce and 7th streets for the connection of a new water main line along the Northern entrance of Bonney Loop.

The parallel parking stalls along the southern perimeter of the parking lot will be restricted to allow for two-way traffic movement.

