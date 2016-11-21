Black Friday to deliver Exchange savings at 4 a.m.

Army & Air Force

Exchange Service

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Hawaii Exchange is putting family first this Thanksgiving as it opens doors at 4 a.m. on Black Friday.

“The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is family serving family; 85 percent of our associates share a connection with the military,” said General Manager Robert Rice. “By holding fire until Black Friday, the Exchange team and those we serve can enjoy Thanksgiving with their friends and family.”

Wow specials

The Schofield Main Store and Hickam Main store will open their doors on Black Friday to offer deals on the hottest holiday gift items, including a Hewlett Packard 15.6 inch Notebook for just $149, a MacBook Air for only $589 and a Chef’s 17-piece cookware set at $130 off. Additionally, the Exchange’s entire stock of prestige handbags will be 25 percent off.

The savings will continue with additional deals through the weekend as the Schofield and Hickam Main Stores open on Saturday at 8 a.m. The store will return to normal operating hours Sunday.

Shoppers can also log on to shopmyexchange.com starting at 12 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, Thanksgiving Day, to get a head start on holiday deals from the comfort of their own homes.

Special offers will include a Vizio 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Display TV for just $999, a Michael Kors Jet Set travel bag for just $99 and buy-one, get-one-free when you buy a Ashley Furniture rocker recliner for just $399.

Commissaries to calculate regional customer savings

DoD News

Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON — The Defense Commissary Agency is improving the way patron savings are calculated by comparing commissary prices on the items that patrons purchase most frequently to better reflect shoppers’ experiences.

“These price comparisons will now be made at the regional and national level, to better account for price differences across geographic areas,” said Joseph H. Jeu, DeCA’s director and CEO.

“Grocery costs outside the gate vary widely by region, so we’re enhancing our savings calculations to reflect what our service members and their families experience in and out of the commissary,” he added. “Finally, price comparisons will be monitored more frequently to ensure the best savings for patrons.”

Regional savings levels

Price comparisons on specific items will be rolled up into regional savings levels. This change, which does not affect patrons’ out-of-pocket expense, will allow the agency to set a better baseline of savings on the products shoppers tend to buy most, Jeu said.

To calculate regional savings, DeCA is comparing prices on a selection of more than 1,000 representative items in each commissary with the actual prices for those same items in a variety of grocery stores in each region, including three commercial retailers in the area of each commissary. This representative market basket is standard across all regions, DeCA officials said, and includes items from many areas of the store, including grocery, meat and produce.

The commissary agency also uses standard industry data to compare average prices at a national level on all 38,000 items carried in its stores. This is done to ensure the savings methodology reflects the entire assortment, as well as representative regional savings, officials explained.

DeCA will complete the price comparison on more than 1,000 items in the market basket at the regional level on a rotating quarterly basis and will monitor national average prices each month. With this frequency, officials said, the agency can closely monitor continuity of the savings benefit throughout the year.

DeCA will publish updated savings levels annually, they added.

Overseas commissaries

The regional approach will be adjusted slightly to calculate savings for the agency’s overseas locations. Because grocery stores overseas don’t carry the same assortment of products as the commissaries, officials explained, DeCA will use a cost-of-living index to estimate market prices of groceries in the area around each overseas location.

“The update of our savings measurement does not change the dollars our patrons spend or the savings we offer. This is only an enhancement of how the savings level is calculated,” Jeu said.

Category: Community