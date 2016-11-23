News Briefs: Nov. 25, 2016

25 / Friday

Open Season — Federal Benefits Open Season runs through Dec 12. Most Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) plans offer little to no dental and vision coverage. However, with 10 dental and four vision carriers to choose from, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) offer federal employees and their family members even more choices and flexibility when selecting their dental and vision coverage. Visit https://www.benefeds.com/Portal/loginUser?EventName=EnrPlan.

Warrior Care Month — Providing world-class medical care to all Soldiers and their families has always been a priority for the Army. Read more about this “Triad of Care” at https://www.army.mil/standto/archive_2016-11-21/?s_cid=standto.

Text 911 — New technology has really improved our emergency response capability. If you cannot provide a voice (or telephone) call to 911 during an emergency, now you can use your cell phone! Visit www.hawaiitextto911.com.

Prescriptions — Did you know that the post pharmacy will take back your expired prescriptions free of charge? Pick up an envelope at the pharmacy for disposal. Call 433-8421 or 433-8425 for more details.

“A Soldier’s Gift” — As a small way to thank all military who serve, Tim Rushlow, former lead vocalist for country music super group “Little Texas,” has written and recorded a very special Christmas song with Branford Marsalis and members of the Nashville Symphony, called “A Soldier’s Gift.” See and listen to the video at https://youtube/8WOL1iL_N1E.

Postal Service — USPS is accepting applications for holiday seasonal positions at the Honolulu Processing & Distribution Center located at 3600 Aolele St., Honolulu. Open positions include Casual Mail Handler and PSE (Postal Service Employee) Mail Processing Clerk. Temporary holiday positions are available in Honolulu now through Jan. 6, 2017. The hourly wages range from $12 to $16.06 with varying shifts and days off.

USPS also has non-holiday positions currently available: City Carrier Assistant, Automotive Technician and PSE Mail Processing Clerk. The hourly wages range from $16.06 to $20.30 with varying shifts and days off.

Those interested may apply at www.usps.com/careers, click on “Search Now,” select “Hawaii,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job.

A general overview of USPS employment requirements is available at http://about.usps.com/careers/employment-requirements.htm. An explanation of specific job requirements and hourly pay can be found on the individual job postings.

Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled. Those interested in employment with the Postal Service should log on to http://usps.com/careers weekly to check for new postings.

29 / Tuesday

Free Tax Prep Workshop — Want to learn how to do your taxes? Goodwill Hawaii is hosting a free six-part workshop to equip taxpayers with the skills to do their own taxes and keep more money in their pocket. The six, two-hour lessons will cover everything you need to know.

Participants will have the opportunity to put their knowledge into practice by helping Goodwill Hawaii provide free tax preparation services to low-income families through the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. There is no obligation to volunteer for the VITA program by enrolling in the workshop.

Attend Tuesdays, through Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m., at Goodwill Hawaii’s Ohana Career and Learning Center in Kapolei, 2140 Lauwiliwili St., second floor computer lab.

Space is limited, so reserve your seat today. Attendance at all sessions is not required to participate. To sign up, contact Justin Martin, Program Development Coordinator at jmartin@higoodwill.org or (808) 836-0313, ext. 1015.

Sessions will also be live streamed online for those who are unable to attend in person. Classes are subject to cancellation if the minimum enrollment is not met.

December

1 / Thursday

Pharmacy Network Changing — On Dec. 1, Walgreens pharmacy locations will join the TRICARE beneficiaries network. CVS pharmacies, including those in Target stores, will leave the network on the same day. The new network will have more than 57,000 locations nationwide and ensure TRICARE beneficiaries have timely access to retail pharmacies in their community. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyNetworkChange.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

6 / Tuesday

Webinar — Log on to the Military OneSource​ live webinar at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Local consultant Stephanie Muckey will educate you on the many free resources available. Register here: https://beaconhealthoptions.webex.com/beaconhealthoptions/k2/j.php?MTID=ta931a283ae4b9065b993d a061f6d9922.

Category: Calendar, News