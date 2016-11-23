Traffic Report: Nov. 25, 2016

28 / Monday

Krukowski Road — Contraflow traffic will be in effect for Tripler’s Krukowski Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily, for electrical work from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31.

Ayres and Waianae — These Schofield avenues will receive closures for curbing upgrades. The work will be performed in multiple phases, Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily.

29 / Tuesday

Kaiona Avenue — The Directorate of Public Works will close Schofield’s Kaiona Avenue for utility installation. The street will only be accessible from Lyman Road, with no access from Kolekole Avenue. The work will be performed Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily. Saturday and Sunday work will only be conducted if absolutely necessary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pledge to Walk — The Directorate of Emergency Services’ Bike Patrol is working to help children get to school safely. The patrol will be assisting children bike or walk to Schofield’s Solomon Elementary School safely from 7:15-8 a.m. There are no busses going to the school, so expect increased traffic. The patrol will also be assisting students Dec. 7.

December

12 / Monday

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of a new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed from Dec.12 through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m. Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

17 / Saturday

Power Outage — Schofield’s Lyman Road, Burger King, Popeyes, child development centers 1280 and 1283, and work centers will be impacted by a power outage on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to install traffic lights on Flagler.

Note, organizations may not be all inclusive and times are a best guestimate. Field conditions may increase the time to install lights.

Ongoing

Back Door — Customers requiring services at the Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, must enter from the back of the building through the lanai walkway due to construction and landscaping projects. Access will be constricted until the end of November.

All human resources, finance, transportation and replacement detachment services remain available during normal duty hours.

