Centering Healthcare Institute sets new standards of prenatal care

Tripler has program for military moms-to-be

BOSTON — Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) has announced an agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Command to establish the CenteringPregnancy model of group care as the standard of prenatal care for expectant military mothers.

Under a three-year contract, CHI will develop and support the CenteringPregnancy model in 10 major military treatment facilities nationwide.

The model, which brings together expectant mothers with similar due dates in a group setting facilitated by health care providers, delivers patient-centered prenatal care at a lower cost and improves health outcomes, particularly reducing the rate of preterm births.

“CenteringPregnancy has become the ideal prenatal care model for the military by empowering expectant mothers who are often seeking a stronger sense of community and continuity as they experience the highs and lows of pregnancy,” said Angie Truesdale, CEO of Centering Healthcare Institute. “We are thrilled and honored to be able to broaden our commitment to the U.S. Army by further supporting military families.”

At Fort Bragg’s Womack Army Medical Center in North Carolina, where more babies are born than at any other U.S. military medical treatment facility, the CenteringPregnancy model has been credited with helping to reduce the rate of preterm births for expectant moms whose partners were deployed during their pregnancy.

“Our patients are well-informed and happier, which makes for easier laboring process and well-prepared moms and dads,” said Capt. Marimon Maskell, RNC-OB, an Army nurse and the Centering Coordinator at Womack Army Medical Center.

“Because their due dates are so close to each other and their appointments are pre-booked, the moms in the groups are able to build a support system that spans their pregnancies, as well as friendships that often last long after their babies are born,” she added.

CenteringPregnancy will be implemented at three Army facilities and enhanced at seven others where the model has been provided for a number of years. CHI will provide implementation support and advanced training capabilities for the following facilities (an asterick indicates new CenteringPregnancy groups):

·Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colo.;

·*Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, Ga.;

·Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii;

·*Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kan.;

·Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Ky.;

·Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, N.C.;

·William Beaumont Army Medical Center – Fort Bliss, Texas

·Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas;

·*San Antonio Military Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; and

·Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

“Army Medicine is committed to continuously enhance the care for our patients. Group prenatal care has been shown to increase support systems and education for this special population,” said Col. Nancy Parson, director, Patient Care Integration for the Army Office of the Surgeon General.

CenteringPregnancy participation reduced the risk of premature birth by more than a third, and for every premature birth prevented, achieved savings of nearly $23,000, according to a University of South Carolina study published in the Journal of Maternal and Child Health.

The model also decreases the rate of low birth weight babies and increases breastfeeding rates.

More Details

The mission of the TAMC Obstetric and Gynecologic Department is to provide optimal health care to all female beneficiaries while training the future leaders of the profession in the premier training program in the Army system.

For more information on Centering, call (808) 433-5933.

