Community Calendar



25 / Friday

Vans World Cup of Surfing — Waiting period begins at legendary Sunset Beach, which features one of the most consistent big waves on the planet, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parking is available at Turtle Bay Resort with shuttle bike access. Visit vanstriplecrownofsurfing.com.

Hawaii Wartime History Tour — Visit 52 sites related to the war years in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area, every day, 1-5 p.m., through Dec. 31. Cost of $40 includes rest stops. Reservations are required 24 hours prior to tour date. Call (808) 395-0674, or visit www.stevestoursandfilms.vpweb.com.

Mariah Carey in Concert — Ticket sales are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who will be returning to the Neil Blaisdell Arena, Nov. 25 and 26, with her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour.

26 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

Snow Day — Kapolei Commons kicks off the holiday season with 30 tons of snow, free photos with Santa, food booths, games and fun, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

University of Hawaii Football — Rainbow Warriors conclude their regular season, 6 p.m., with kickoff at Aloha Stadium. Warriors need a victory over the Univ. of Massachusetts for bowl game invitation consideration. Visit www.HawaiiAthletics.com for online ticket information.

Waikiki Holiday Parade — Holiday kickoff event is expected to have 4,000 marchers, 40 vehicles and 38 bands, beginning at 7 p.m. It will start at Saratoga Road/Kalakaua Avenue, and end at Queen Kapiolani Park. Visit www.musicfestivals.com.

29 / Tuesday

Family Night — Enjoy AMR family gatherings at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the AMR Chapel. This broad-ranging Christian program features fellowship and Bible study from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Child care is provided. Call AMR Chapel at 839-4319.

Schofield Family Night is held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

December

2 / Friday

First Friday — Chinatown is the place to join the hip crowds at the many unique galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants that feature exciting art exhibits and free entertainment every month.

The art galleries and most shops stay open late, from 5-9 p.m., followed by a late night party at some of the trendiest, most popular bars in Honolulu. Visit www.firstfridayhawaii.com

3 / Saturday

Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony/Parade — Annual downtown event, beginning at 6 p.m., is expected to have 2,000 marchers, 40 floats and 15 vehicles beginning at Aala Park and finishing at Honolulu Hale (City Hall). Lanes will be closed from 5 p.m. Call Eddie Oi, Department of Customer Services, at 768-3499 or email eoi@honolulu.gov.

4 / Sunday

The Elf Who Saved Christmas” — This musical holiday comedy will have 2 and 5 p.m. shows at the Paliku Theatre, Kaneohe. Visit www.soundsofaloha.org or call 262-7664.

8 / Thursday

Garth Brooks Concert — An additional Thursday show with superstars Garth Brooks and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in support of the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, is added for 8 p.m., Dec. 8, in addition to Dec. 9-10 performances at the NBC Arena.

Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 with a limit of eight tickets per purchase. All tickets will cost $69, plus a $6.25 service fee.

9 / Friday

Hale Koa Hotel Free Concert — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will play in a free public concert at the hotel’s Luau Garden in Waikiki, 7 p.m. Concert commemorates the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Pacific Aviation Museum — Original play “Righteous Revenge,” will be performed as a PAM fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Tickets of $125 include reception. RSVP to Vangie.Villa@PacificAviation Museum.org.

11 / Sunday

Moonlight Paddling — Turtle Bay Resort has launched a brand-new Full Moon Paddle with a one-hour tour around Kawela Bay on a stand-up paddleboard, Dec. 11. Call (808) 293-6020.

