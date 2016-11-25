Construction to begin on new parking garage



Story and photo by

Christine Cabalo

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Shovels and traditional Hawaiian digging sticks plunged into the ground to overturn the first patches of dirt at the groundbreaking of a new parking garage, here, Nov. 18.

When completed, the garage will add 429 spots near the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks for patients and staff to use.

The structure has a projected finishing date of December 2018. It’s intended to support everyone who uses the clinic, focusing on serving patients, said Col. Deydre Teyhen, commander of USAHC-SB.

“This new parking lot should ease the anxiety in trying to get care,” she said. “Patients shouldn’t be white-knuckled and anxious while they are trying to park; this will go a long way to ensuring good care.”

Lt. Col. Britton London, executive officer of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, spoke at the ceremony about how the wait might be long, but worth it in the end for easing the strains of medical staff and patients.

Rev. David Ka‘upu performed a blessing and supervised the official groundbreaking. He offered a traditional Hawaiian blessing as well as a traditional Christian Bible passage from the book of Psalms.

Ka‘upu then assisted Teyhen and Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado, command sergeant major of USAHC-SB, in untying the Hawaiian maile lei. Ka‘upu also explained to the audience the importance of maile and how it is gathered from a fragrant resilient shrub. He likened the plant to Soldiers.

“It is the very best and our cultural affirmation of resilience,” he said. “Even though we may carefully shave off all of its leaves and bark, it will still grow back.”

The contract to build the parking garage will be completed by Swinterton Builders, based in Los Angeles with several offices, including one, in Honolulu.

The surrounding area of the current structure also includes several historical buildings that were initially built in 1922.

The parking garage will be located where the clinic’s current west parking lot is on McCornack Road. The Army Corps of Engineers will be supervising the design and construction of the garage as it begins official construction.

“We are one team, building strong,” said Maj. Thomas Piazze, deputy district commander of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Category: Community, Health, Installation Management Command