Footsteps in Faith: Light plays a historic role in the Advent season

Chaplain (Capt.) Maya Dietz

3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment

25th Division Artillery

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — It’s Advent season!

If you are scratching your head, thinking, “What is that?” you are like most Americans.

Maybe you got a chocolate Advent calendar when you were a kid, which gave you a piece of candy each day of December as you counted down to Christmas.

If you are lucky, maybe someone bought you the Lego Advent calendar, which allowed you to build a Lego object each day of December. But most people don’t know anything about Advent.

Honestly, I didn’t either because my church doesn’t celebrate it. The more I learned about it, though, the more I came to appreciate its value in our busy holiday season.

Advent is the period of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas during which some Christian churches ask their members to pray, fast and prepare themselves for the coming of Jesus.

One of Advent’s primary symbols is light overcoming darkness.

Powerful metaphor. During this time of year, other traditions also have holidays and celebrations that involve light.

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah is marked by the lighting of candles on the menorah for eight days. Buddhists celebrate Buddha’s enlightenment throughout December by stringing multicolored lights around their homes. Pagan groups celebrate the winter solstice with the lighting of yule logs.

Given how dark it is in winter months, it shouldn’t surprise you that light plays a central role in all these celebrations. It is also because light is such a powerful metaphor.

In our culture, we talk about “seeing the light” to describe a moment of revelation. When we are coming through hard times, we say we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel.” We often describe our children as the “light of our lives,” to explain how they bring us joy.

One of the most popular songs by the late Leonard Cohen, “Anthem,” includes the verse, “There is a crack in everything; that’s how the light gets in.”

Light is that bit of truth or hope that keeps us going, and it is always shining on us. We might expect that light to flood our lives and make everything better. But it often doesn’t work that way.

Just like in Cohen’s song, we usually only get to see a bit of the light coming through a crack, but it is enough to give us the courage to continue.

In Psalm 119, verse 105, the writer describes the word of God as, “a lamp to my feet, a light to my path.” I’ve always been struck by that imagery. A lamp wouldn’t produce that much light – probably just enough to light up the area right around one’s feet and maybe the ground a few steps ahead.

We don’t get to see the pathway out in front of us, such as where we might be in 10 years and how we are going to get there. We can see perhaps the next step or two, and must learn to trust that it is leading to something worthy of our commitment to the journey.

This is the spirit behind Advent, and traditions that put light at the center. The lights serve as a reminder that goodness, mercy and justice exist. We don’t see exactly how they will be fulfilled, but we can prepare ourselves to enjoy the fruits of these qualities by choosing to live them ourselves.

This holiday season, regardless of your faith background, make a conscious effort to consume less and shine more. You just might be the light shining through someone’s cracked and broken life.

(Editor’s note: Dietz is the 3-7th FA battalion chaplain.)

