MWR Briefs

25 / Friday

Closures — Today’s a school holiday, so all Hawaii public schools are closed. School administration offices, however, will be open. Call 655-8326.

Note, Child Development Centers are closed for training.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level, noon-1 p.m., Schofield Barracks Army Community Service. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals. Call 655-4227 to register.

Hawaiian Luau Buffet — Fort Shafter Hale Ikena hosts this tropical Hawaiian Luau Lunch with none of the fuss for only $14.95. Call 655-4466.

BOSS Board Games and Video Game Tournament — Three-day tournament. Call 655-1130.

BOSS Black Friday Shopping — Trips to Waikele and Ala Moana featured. To sign up, call 655-1130.

Paint and Sip — Grab a glass, an apron and a seat in the SB Tropics Ono Room, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, at 7 p.m. Bring your neighbors, friends, family members and yourself for an unforgettable evening.

A local artist will instruct you through an original piece of art. All materials are supplied. All skill levels welcome. Includes two hours of instruction for $35/person, which is nonrefundable. Call 655-5698.

Magic the Gathering — Bring your cards, friends and join SB Tropics every Friday night at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

26 / Saturday

Tabletop Gaming — For adults at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 1-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered. Call 655-8002.

Slam the Door Open Mic Night — Every Saturday at 7 p.m. at SB Tropics. Enjoy a night of poetry, short fiction readings, acoustic music performances, dance crews, magicians and rap – or tell a joke. To perform or sign-up, call 655-5698.

Dungeons & Dragons — Meet-up at SB Tropics for an open-ended, role-playing game every Saturday at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Karaoke — Sing your favorite songs, 9 p.m., at SB Tropics with over 5,000 selections, every Saturday in November. Call 655-5698.

27 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue. Watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

28 / Monday

Stress Solutions — Held from noon-1 p.m. and identifies the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives. Class will share techniques such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally. Will also introduce a variety of relaxation techniques. Call SB ACS at 655-4227.

Using LinkedIn and Social Media— Held at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Build your network by utilizing social media and developing your LinkedIn profile to net a job. Learn tips on creating a strong LinkedIn profile and taking it to the next level. Call 655-4227.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

Where’s the Elf? — Find the elf, Nov. 28-Dec. 18, at FS library, and win an elf book kit. The elf will be hiding in the library during normal business hours. Submit a ballot, i.e., one ballot per child per week.

The elf will change locations every Monday, so the more you come, the higher your chances of winning. Call 438-9521.

Make Your Own Sundae Monday — The dessert station at the FS Hale Ikena’s Grand Buffet will offer you the chance to build your own ice cream sundae, so make room for dessert at the same grand price of $14.95 for the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 KoleKole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Pau Hana Social — SB Kolekole Bar & Grill offers end of workday food and drink specials, 5-7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; plus 4-6 p.m., Thursdays.

29 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

Chess at SB Tropics — Play chess every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and take part in one-on-one and team challenges. Interested in forming a team? Call 655-5698.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

Taco Tuesday Night — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for Taco Tuesday Night. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99/person from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

30 / Wednesday

SAFER Group — This discreet group meets weekly to explore issues such as self-esteem, self-care, safety planning and understanding abuse at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Hawaiian Luau Buffet — SB KoleKole Bar & Grill hosts a Hawaiian feast for only $14.95. For more details, call 655-4466.

BOSS — Life skills for USARPAC and USAG-Hawaii. To sign up, call 655-1130.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

December

2 / Friday

Friday with Friends — This support group meeting is a peer-support gathering for surviving family members, offered every first Friday of the month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 655-4227.

10 / Saturday

ACTs — The registration deadline is Dec. 10 for ACTs. Call 655-8326.

SKIES Unlimited Hula — Classes at AMR and SB studios. Call 655-9818.

