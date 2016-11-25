Reductions, discharges result from offenses

The following courts-martial took place at 8th Theater Sustainment Command.

On Oct. 14, at a special court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a private first class was convicted by a panel composed of officers and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of conspiracy to commit larceny, in violation of Article 81, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The accused was acquitted of one specification of larceny and one specification of housebreaking in violation of Articles 121 and 130, UCMJ. The members sentenced the accused to be reprimanded, to be reduced to grade of E-1, and to perform 45 days of hard labor without confinement.

On Oct. 26, at a special court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a sergeant first class was convicted by a military panel composed of officers and enlisted members, contrary to her pleas, of one specification of conspiracy to commit larceny, one specification of larceny and two specifications of false official statements in violation of Articles 81, 121, and 107, UCMJ.

The accused was acquitted of one specification of false official statement in violation of Article 107, UCMJ. The members sentenced the accused to be reprimanded, reduced to the grade of E-6 and to perform hard labor without confinement for 90 days.

The following courts-martial took place at 25th Infantry Division.

On Nov. 18, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a Soldier assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of sexual abuse of a child, in violation of Article 120, UCMJ.

The accused was acquitted of two specifications of rape of the child, one specification of aggravated sexual contact with the child, and one specification of sexual abuse of the child, in violation of Article 120, UCMJ.

The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit $1,566 per month for one month, to be restricted to the limits of Schofield Barracks for 45 days, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge.

On Oct. 5, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a specialist was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of attempted larceny, one specification of failing to go to his appointed place of duty, one specification of disrespecting a superior commissioned officer, one specification of disobeying a lawful order, one specification of disrespecting a superior noncommissioned officer, one specification of fleeing apprehension, one specification of resisting apprehension, two specifications of wrongful use of a controlled substance, nine specifications of larceny, and one specification of child endangerment, in violation of Articles 80, 86, 89, 90, 91, 95, 112a, 121, and 134, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 21 months and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. The accused was credited with 110 days pre-trial confinement credit.

Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application.

A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

