Resources help teens deal with cyber crisis

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — There’s no doubt that mobile devices, particularly smartphones, provide a convenient and constant access to social media sites for people of all ages.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, 92 percent of teens, ages 13-17, go online daily – including 24 percent of them who say they go online “almost constantly.”

Teens are using social media sites, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Kik, Tumblr … and the list goes on and on. These tools of communication, however, are frequently misused, and can result in placing young people at risk.

Cyber crisis

Teens use these sites to communicate with friends and family and are able to broaden their networking exponentially. These social networking tools have led to exciting ways of finding and interacting with others in ways we could never have imagined, but along with these limitless opportunities, there is also a greater chance for a cyber crisis, such as social media drama, texting troubles and cyberbullying.

The same sites that teens use to connect are also triggering anxiety, depression and even thoughts of suicide, but there is hope for today’s teens who are struggling through a cyber crisis (at www.commonsensemedia.org).

Now, when someone posts a potentially suicidal message on Facebook, there is a “report it” link that friends can click on. The site then displays information and resources that the suicidal poster must click through before he or she can use Facebook again.

Kik is another site that has been linked to cyberbullying in teens, and in turn, it provides a variety of resources in its Help Center, particularly a page dedicated to answering the question, “Someone just sent me a suicidal message on Kik. What can I do?” that continues with links to prevention hotlines and support.

Sometimes a teen may prefer to reach out for help beyond online links and resources, and that’s when the Crisis Text Line can help with free, 24/7 support. A text to 741741 from anywhere in the USA can instantly connect an individual to a trained crisis counselor who can assist through text messages.

As always, the Hawaii Suicide Hotline is also available 24 hours a day by calling (808) 832-3100.

The number of resources available to assist with a cyber crisis is significant.

“Each parent should have a strategy in how to monitor their child’s access to the Internet and social media,” said Sara Hill, from the Adolescent Support and Counseling Services (ASACS) Program.

“There are so many great sites to use as resources, such as Netsmartz.com that provides videos and talking points for parents that include conversation starters on how to communicate with your child. As a community, we can work together to safeguard our children by consistent discussion of expectations and supervision,” she said.

These are just a few of the resources that are available to help teens and individuals through a cyber crisis, and there is no doubt that more and more will continue to evolve.

It’s so important to inform today’s teens that there are sources of support and to ofer them the guidance to know when they should use them, where they can find them, and how they can help.

(Editor’s note: SLO is part of CYSS, Army Community Service, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.)

