Season’s safety, domestic issues and more are trending

Police Call

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Espinoza

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

‘Tis the season to … secure your belongings!

As we enter this holiday season, not all are willing to share their jolly, but would rather take your goods at their first opportunity.

This month’s Police Call will focus on the safety and security of the community during the holiday season, as well as highlight the crime trends within U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

Please take a minute to look at these holiday tips and share them with family and friends:

If you must shop at night, always park in a well-lighted area.

Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car in plain view. This creates a temptation for thieves. If you must leave something in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight.

Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbags and parcels. Do not put them down or on top of the car in order to open the door.

Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.

Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a few minutes.

Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home.

When setting up a tree or other holiday display, make sure doors and passageways are clear inside your home.

Have something to eat before consuming any alcoholic beverage.

Never drink and drive, and always have a plan. Drinking and driving could ruin your holiday season!

— Current Crime Trends

The following are current issues we are tracking.

Domestic issues, both verbal and physical, as well as assault and battery, are trending upward with 13 incidents across our communities in November. Continue to be vigilant to prevent this type of behavior through problem solving and communication.

A number of resources are available to support you and assist in preventing these occurrences. They include the Family Advocacy Program at (808) 655-4227 and Military OneSource at (808) 438-1781).

Abandoned vehicles have continued to be a focus for the Directorate of Emergency Services. With the assistance of an additional tow company, we have been able to remove 40 abandoned and derelict vehicles from the community.

We ask that you continue to report abandoned and derelict vehicles so that we can remove these hazards and hold the registered owners accountable.

Scheduled construction for the new parking garage at the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks west parking lot, along McCornack Road, has been moved to begin Dec. 12.

We’d like to remind the community that illegally parked vehicles will be cited and/or removed at the owner’s expense. Please allow for an extra 10-15 minutes to find adequate parking if you have an appointment in the area.

